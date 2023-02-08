Candidates for local office are getting a little less lonely as the number of contested races on the May 6 ballot has increased since last week.
The filing period for municipal, school district and specialty district offices continues through Feb. 17. People interested in seeking elected office should contact the entity for which they want to serve for an application packet or look for one online.
PORT FREEPORT
Barbara Fratila has spent more than 40 years in Southern Brazoria County and can’t remember there ever being a woman commissioner overseeing the port, and changing that is one of the reasons she decided to seek the Position 2 seat.
But she brings much more than gender to her candidacy, she said, having served as legal counsel for the Port of Houston and both the Angleton and Velasco drainage districts. She also has a master’s degree in environmental law, she said.
“I do believe that I have good knowledge of ports and port operations, and I realized the employees are the people that did the work,” Fratila said. “The commissioners are the policymakers and the 20,000-feet-above viewpoint, but it’s the people who do the work. I want to make sure the people, the employees are recognized.”
Among her priorities are to suggest bringing term limits to those elected to the port board, and without those in place, believes incumbents should at least have opponents so people have a choice, she said. She also would like for the commission to alter how it handles closed sessions so more people can see what action is taken without having to wait for hours, Fratila said.
She also will push to make the port as much revenue-supported as possible, allowing for only a marginal tax rate as might be required by state law.
“I understand you can’t cut a maintenance and operations tax rate necessarily to zero, but I think we need to work more toward self-sufficiency,” Fratila said. “With the Volkswagen lease and the good things happening down there, they can, I believe, eventually get to be revenue-supported not taxpayer-supported.”
Position 2 incumbent John Hoss has not filed for reelection, and through Tuesday afternoon Fratila remains uncontested for the sport.
Shane Pirtle, who filed for reelection to his Position 1 seat early in the period, drew a challenger in Manning Rollerson Jr., a Freeport resident who has sued the port in federal court over its taking of property in the city’s East End.
Rollerson is an honorably discharged member of the U.S. Army National Guard who has made multiple runs for city office in Freeport. Born in Charleston, South Carolina, Rollerson describes himself as a minister, CEO, activist and advocate for the voiceless.
He did not respond to an email message seeking comment on his candidacy.
RICHWOOD
William Yearsin will be making his fifth try at a spot on City Council as he became the first person to file for one of the three seats on the ballot this cycle.
Yearsin is seeking Position 2, currently held by Melissa Strawn, a frequent target of Yearsin during the public comment portion of council meetings. Those comments are intended to hold officials accountable, an important reason for his desire to serve on council, he said.
“I just want everybody to be held accountable that’s in those positions,” he said. “Everybody needs to be honest, need to be truthful. There doesn’t need to be any kind of shady stuff or targeting any certain agency of the city, and that’s one reason I get up and say what I say.”
A military veteran, Yearsin moved back to his native Brazosport area seven years ago when he left the service. He is involved with Keep Richwood Beautiful and volunteers to put up the American flags in the city for major holidays, he said. He ran for council in each of the last two elections and also applied to be appointed to vacancies in February 2021 and December.
Strawn has picked up paperwork to seek reelection, but has not decided whether she will run again, she said.
No candidates have filed to run for mayor or council Position 3. City voters will have two proposed charter amendments and a renewal of the city’s quarter-cent sales tax designation for street maintenance.
BRAZORIA
Incumbent Susan Swanner-Parker has submitted her application for candidacy for Position 5. This will be Parker’s fourth term if she is re-elected.
“We just have a lot of initiatives going on that I would like to continue on supporting and seeing through,” Parker said. “Also, we have a really good group, a lot of energy right now and I would just like to continue progressing.”
Parker has lived her whole life in Brazoria, she said. She has one daughter and works for Enduro Composites in Freeport and formerly worked 31 years at Dow Chemical.
“What’s important to me is listening to our citizens, I’m hoping to see some growth in our town,” Parker said. “ A big thing that’s important to me is cleaning up our town, getting our drainage to continue to improve on that.”
CLUTE
With longtime council member Travis Quinn not having filed paperwork to keep his seat, two challengers have stepped forward with bids to take over representing Ward D.
Amy Condon, 37, branch manager for Integrity Mortgage in Clute, and Jose “Joe” Lopez, a 38-year-old police lieutenant, have filed their paperwork to see the spot on council.
Neither candidate was available Tuesday afternoon to comment on their candidacy.
ANGLETON ISD
Current board president Tommy Gaines filed to keep his seat last week for a possible fourth term.
There are many exciting things and challenges happening in the district which is what inspired him to run again, he said.
“The biggest challenges for us are going to be fiscal,” Gaines said. “One of our neighboring districts is talking about a big deficit budget this coming year, like all districts who are faced with the ending of the ESSER funding. We are going to be facing similar challenges, those are going to be things we’ll be needing to work on.”
Gaines also wants to work on keeping the good staff and teachers, he said.
“The pandemic has seen a lot of people leaving the field and that continues to be a challenge for us and that’s one of the things we continue to focus on,” he said.
Board incumbent Michael Stroman is running for a second term.
The longtime law enforcement officer says he got frustrated with arresting juveniles and felt someone needed to meet the kids before they get caught up in the system because some of the things they’re doing can be prevented.
One of his goals is to improve the district and the community in the best ways he can starting from student to staff and all other areas of the district, he said.
“We overlook the small things. If you don’t put out the small fires, those small fires can turn into bigger, huge fires and soon be engulfed,” Stroman said. “My goal is to make sure we speak to those kids … so I can talk to those kids at that level and understand where they come from.”
ANGLETON-DANBURY HOSPITAL
Four incumbents on the board of directors have filed to keep their current positions.
Mike Johnson is running for Position 2, Deborah Pennington for Position 4, David Smith for Position 6 and Melba Beken for Position 8. None has drawn a challenger.
Pennington is excited about the quality of medical care that UTMB has been bringing to the community, she said.
“They’ve got new doctors coming in and gotten some new facilities they work through,” she said. “We’ve been excited about. I think we’re still doing good work. I’ve been glad to be a part of it. We know there’s new things coming in … I’m anxious to see how that goes, new services and new facilities.”
Beken has been on the board for about 28 years. She believes the board is filled with individuals who love the community and that they keep everyone in mind with everything that they do.
“We’ve entered into the arrangement we have now with UTMB for 9 years. It’s been fabulous, Beken said. “They’ve brought in about 40 new specialist positions that a small community hospital could never do and it’s good for everybody.”
Smith and Johnson could not be reached for comment Tuesday.
HOLIDAY LAKES
Lina “Kay” Young is running to for a third term in Position 4 on the Board of Aldermen, the only candidate to file in the city as of Tuesday.
“I do the ordinances out here and court,” Young said. “I keep up with the ordinances. If you’re in violation, it’s my job to go around and check and let our police officers know so they can take care of it.”
Young is looking forward to being a part of the beautification of the city if she’s re-elected. She wants to see her town “look good,” she said.
“I want to see more cleanup out here, I really do. It takes more than one or two of us to do it,” Young said. “We need to have more clean up and more participation from our people out here obeying the laws.”
Also on the ballot are positions 3 and 5, neither of which has drawn a candidate.
