ANGLETON — The words “cancer” and “children” are not two that go well together in a sentence, and for those whose reality reflects that combination, there are at least organizations in the world that strive to help them.
Circle the Wagons, created by Tammi Vasquez, is one such group that raises money for families dealing with juvenile cancer.
Vasquez created the organization in 2012 after her daughter, Natalie Cook, then 12 years old, ran to her mother with tears streaming down her face.
“One of her show friends had cancer,” Vasquez said. “Natalie pleaded with me that we had to do something, to make a difference. That was when we agreed to start a fundraiser to help raise money for those struggling with childhood cancer.”
They chose to make the barbecue cookoff the central event, and added an auction, parade and cornhole competition as supporting activities. There are more than 80 cookoff teams entered.
Each year, the organization selects families with children afflicted by cancer and honors them as heroes in their parade. At the end of the Circle the Wagons: Cookin’ It Up for a Cure event, all the money raised will be donated to these families to help them with the costs of fighting cancer, including medical, travel and food.
“We try our best to help any family who has a child with cancer,” Vasquez said. “In past years, we’ve helped about four families a year, but one year we helped six. I’m relieved that we never had to turn anyone away and could help all those who sought help.”
This year, three families have been selected.
Nikki Parson, Vasquez’s sister, serves as assistant director on the board and appreciates what the event means to participants and its beneficiaries.
“I really like having all the teams arrive and seeing their enthusiasm,” Parson said. “I also like to give the checks to the families after the event. I’ve been there in person when they gave them the checks. That makes my job rewarding.”
At the event, the children share what it’s been like to fight cancer on a daily basis. Past survivors are also encouraged to attend to tell their stories that provide hope to those battling similar ailments.
It’s not too late for interested cooks to enter the cookoff. The fee is $100 per team with a $25 late fee with categories including brisket, chicken and ribs.
Entry forms for the cookoff and washer and cornhole tournament, to become a sponsor or make a donation is at www.facebook.com/circlethewagonsbbqcookoff, or contact Tammi at 979-482-3825 or ctw.bbq@gmail.com.
The washer tournament will be at 6 p.m. Friday and the cornhole tournament and other events begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 South Downing Road in Angleton. The live auction will start at 5 p.m.
