LAKE JACKSON
For nearly 30 years, BASF has been trying to capture the hearts, minds and career aspirations of fifth-graders with its Responsible Care Day.
At the company’s eponymous building at Brazosport College, they’re continuing to put on a science and industry-based field day where those kids learn about chemistry, robotics and more — the “fun side of industry.”
“This is our 29th year of Responsible Care,” BASF Communications Specialist for Community and Government Affairs Tabitha Ray Walles said. “If kids don’t get engaged in science in that middle school age, they’re probably not going to go into a career in industry or a career in a science field.”
In 1994, BASF decided to showcase different careers and opportunities, so they brought some students to the plant. One of the people who was part of that experimental push was the company’s current Continuous Improvement Manager of HR Laura Windsor, who is still returning year after year.
“They had it in a conference room. We had little tables set up and demonstrations and we would explain different things to them and over the years it’s just really grown,” Windsor said. “Working with the college has been fantastic because it just opened up a whole new opportunity of things we could do.”
Now, they do a three-day run of multiple schools and classes on a first-come, first-serve basis to play with some serious equipment in a safe environment. Students from all over the area, including Angleton, Clute, West Columbia and Wild Peach, made the bus ride this year. Some students also were brought by their parents who are employees for BASF as a way to introduce them to the work they do.
In addition to getting to operate valves and learn about the different types of swimming and flying drones used by the petrochemical company, the kids get to see some cutting-edge tech, including “Spot.”
The dog-like robot from Boston Dynamics was made famous through a series of YouTube videos that show the four-legged machine being put through its paces, to mixed reactions of delight and alarm, sometimes from the same people.
“It’s a mix of fear and adoration,” said Ivan Miestchovich, unmanned systems specialist of Pasadena’s MFE Inspection Solutions. “There’s no in-between.”
Miestchovich gets to pilot Spot from his controller that looks like an industrial-grade Nintendo Switch.
“We’re surrounded by refineries so that’s our primary use case for Spot right now is in the oil and gas industry,” MFE’s Marketing Coordinator Kasie McClain said. “We can put different payloads, we call them, on Spot. They’re basically different tools that can do certain things.”
Those things include risky propositions like finding leaks in pipes so humans don’t have to put themselves in harm’s way.
Spot doesn’t just showcase how far technology has come for their industry in 29 years, but it marks a way to really engage the students,” Windsor said.
“That has been the highlight. We can’t compete with Spot,” Walles said. “When we started out, it was, ‘If you come work at BASF, you can work on a computer!’ Now you can fly drones, there’s going to be robots. There’s going to be all kinds of things. We hope to inspire some to create the next version of what we’ll need in the future.”
Other activities include putting together PVC piping to make a predetermined shape, similar to using Legos or Lincoln Logs, and making magnetic slime.
Blyss Mafo and Aliyah Robertson were two of the students who enjoyed the demonstration, declaring it to be their favorite parts of the afternoon.
“Mine was probably the lab and outside — the pipes and the valves,” Mafo said.
They both also said they were interested in returning to BASF when they grew up, with Mafo wanting to work with electricity as an engineer and Robertson looking at a medical profession.
“When I get older, I feel like this is somewhere I would love to work,” Robertson said.
Sadly, they did not get to take the slime home.
“We’re leaving it here because we don’t need mad parents calling her,” chemist and Analytics Manager Kyle Schiefen said, gesturing to Walles. “Maybe that’s a bad idea.”
They did get to take home a potted plant and a Lego set, however, and got to watch “Mr. Kyle” mix some basic household chemicals to create a big, foaming reaction called elephant toothpaste.
The display was one of the highlights for the kids, who enjoyed getting to be hands-on with some things they might not otherwise get the opportunity to try.
Others who like to use their hands enjoyed opening and closing valves under volunteers like coordinator Brian Berndt, who kept an eye on the students.
“There’s different types of pumps that are in here, different types of exchangers. All the things you’re going to see in a chemical plant are here, just kind of on a smaller scale,” he said.
Volunteers like Operations Engineer Dan Lazzaro are the lifeblood of the program and they regularly return. Lazzaro has been coming back for years, even though Responsible Care typically falls on his birthday — he even had his own cake at the building.
“Growing up in New York, there was really no process technology or plants or industry around where I grew up, so just seeing things like this would have really gotten me interested from an early age,” he said, saying he loves seeing the kids’ faces as they work with them. “They’ll let you do anything you’re willing to learn if you put in the time and you’re willing to work.”
It doesn’t hurt that he gets to work and volunteer with his wife, Lindsay Lazzaro.
“The first year, I volunteered because they needed help, but then after that, it’s really cool because we’ve had employees come back and now at this point I think we’ve had four employees come back and say, ‘I did this when I was a kid,’ so we can see people who were possibly inspired to go into those fields,’ she said. “We’re getting employees that were out here as fifth-graders.”
