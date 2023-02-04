The Brazoria County Master Gardener Association program boasts a bountiful array of crops that can improve the quality of life for residents and encourage enrichment through gardening and education.
The association presents its yearly Citrus and Fruit Tree Sale from 8 a.m. today through 6 p.m. Sunday. The sale is online only, but the selection won’t be less than it has been at in-person sales in the past.
The more than 1,600 plants available include a selection of oranges, grapefruit, satsuma, apples, pears, peaches, limes, lemons, avocado, blueberries, blackberries, figs, olives and plums. A full list can be found at txmg.org/brazoria.
When customers place an order, they also will decide when to pick it up, choosing a time between 8 to 11:30 a.m. Feb. 10-11, at the Brazoria County Fairgrounds at 901 S. Downing Road.
Professional gardeners — members of the community who have an interest tending to lawns, trees, shrubs, flowers, and gardens — will be there to answer customer questions.
Linda Erdman shared what led her to this path with plants.
“I didn’t have time until I retired,” Erdman said. “The first thing I did after retirement was take the Master Gardener course.”
As a Master Gardener, Erdman enjoys leading the groups and teaching about gardening, she said.
The organization also grows, harvests, and donates produce to local food shelters.
The nonprofit association is a volunteer support program of Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service. Proceeds from the sale will help bolster the Brazoria Environmental Education Station’s education and demonstration garden and Brazoria County Agrilife programs.
