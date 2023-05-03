LAKE JACKSON
Hundreds gathered to witness career and technical students sealing their deals for job offers during the Brazoria County Petrochemical Council fifth annual Signing Day.
Nearly 200 students from 20 high schools in Brazoria and Matagorda counties participated April 5 in the BCPC interview day for industrial jobs. Each student interviewed with up to four potential employers.
Seventy-nine students accepted job offers from more than 40 contracting and large petrochemical companies in the area. They will start at their jobs after they graduate from high school in the coming weeks.
The event has grown from 11 students its first year, said Aaron Ennis, resource development coordinator for Brazosport ISD and member of the BCPC, and doubled from last year’s participation.
Tuesday’s event at the Brazosport College Dow Academic Center began with a graduation-like processional of the students into the room as family, friends and community members greeted them with standing applause.
Arely Gonzalez waited to see her son, Marco Hernandez, walk across the stage. He received a job offer from Elite Rotating and Mechanical Services, she said.
“It’s a great start for him with a career with great opportunities,” Gonzalez said as she also expressed her pride for him. “He’s a great student.”
Natalie Rodriguez from Angleton was one of five women who received a job offer. She will work for CMI Construction.
“I was actually really, really nervous,” she said about waiting to receive an offer. “I was like, ‘Man, you know what? It’s not in the cards for me to get a job.’ But then at the last minute, they called me. At first, I didn’t believe it.”
Rodriguez now feels secure and excited about her future, she said.
Apache Industries’ new hire is Mario Servin from Clute. His parents, Ana and Paul, also work within the industry, which had an impact on their son’s goals, they said.
“The journey to get here, the opportunities that come with it — I’m very grateful for my family encouraging me to get on this path,” Servin said. “I had no idea where I was going to be after high school but just opening up with this opportunity has given me a very positive outlook on the future.”
The purpose of the BCPC Signing Day Committee is to connect career and technical education to real-world careers to create a stronger workforce, Chevron Phillips Chemical Community Relations Liaison Wendy Irwin said.
“In Brazoria County alone, there are more construction jobs than any other industry, employing over 20,000 people,” she said. “The average median wage is $62,000, but people in construction make 32 percent more and people in manufacturing make double. Our young adults are entering into life-sustaining careers tonight.”
The council represents 28 Brazoria County businesses and is comprised of chemical and petrochemical businesses and organizations that manufacture, refine, convert, store or transport energy, basic chemical or specialty chemical products, Irwin said.
Guest speakers included Brazosport College President Vincent Solis, U.S. Department of Labor Apprenticeship Representative James Carnes, Texas Workforce Chairman Bryan Daniel and keynote speaker Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale. Each had poignant words for the newly hired students.
Solis encouraged the students to applaud and recognize their parents, family and friends who have supported them along the way. Carnes spoke about obstacles the students may face as they enter the work force.
“There’s going to be highs, there’s going to be lows, don’t let those define you,” he said. “Go in and just shoot for the moon. Do the best that you can.”
An energetic Daniel welcomed the audience to join in his excitement. He spoke about the benefits of entering straight into the workforce after high school.
“About 56 percent of the jobs in this state require someone to get some training beyond what they did in high school but don’t require a college degree at all,” Daniel said.
The career and technology courses students are taking today are incredible and people are learning technology they didn’t have 10 years ago, he said.
“I’m absolutely thrilled to be part of a program where a community group got together and said, ‘You know what, we’re going to build our industry here with the people that went to school here.’” Daniel said.
As McInvale made it to the stage, he was greeted by someone in the audience shouting “Go ‘stros.”
“I would rather gamble on these young women and young men here today, they’re a sure thing,” he said, starting his keynote address with a laugh.
McInvale emphasized the importance of hard work. He told how he became a furniture salesman at age 28 after being fired unexpectedly from a job sacking groceries because he had a bad attitude.
A chance experience of listening to a television evangelist changed his perspective, he said.
“A miracle happened that Sunday morning,” he said. “You see the miracle was that Sunday morning that television evangelist was not asking for any money. But he was preaching a message and that message was that the greatest challenge from our Creator is to use our talents.”
McInvale realized the world didn’t owe him any favors, and he would have to get up, go to work and make something of his life, he said.
He got a job in Dallas as a furniture salesman, and later convinced his soon-to-be-wife to move to Houston to open a store, the now-iconic Gallery Furniture, McInvale said. He has dedicated himself to its success, he said.
“Work is life-sustaining,” he said. “Work is life’s greatest therapy.”
All 79 students who accepted job offers lined up to take the stage as each were acknowledged by name, school and job offer.
“It’s very gratifying to know that over five years, we’ve been able to help 160 career and technical education students in Brazoria County find high-wage, high-demand jobs that are going to be meaningful in their lives,” Ennis said.
