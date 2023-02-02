CLUTE
Percussion is the backbone of music, and a Brazoswood High School student will be giving some spine to the all-state concert series as one of the best drummers in the state.
Leelan Jackson Jr. is a 17-year-old senior who has been playing drums since his grandmother gave him a kit at age 3. That tenacity is paying off as he was chosen to be the fifth of five drummers in the Texas Music Educators Association’s philharmonic concert this month.
“I grew up in church and I always kind of beat on the back of the seats. I asked my grandma for a drum set when I was 2 — turning 3 — and that’s when I started playing,” Jackson said.
While he laughingly says his grandpa still doesn’t really like all the noise, his grandma has been a huge supporter of his musical journey.
“She was fine with it as long as my grandpa wasn’t there,” he said with a chuckle.
He’s gone on to play in multiple groups for the school, including the concert band, a drummer for the school’s jazz band and with the drumline since he was a freshman, which is a rare accomplishment, Band Director Martin Montoya said.
“He’s got a lot of natural ability and talent in that medium on the drum set,” Montoya said. “He can do some really, really great things.”
While Jackson is a big fan of rock and gospel music, his true passion lies in jazz drumming, which he’s done since the seventh grade. Some of his favorite artists include the fusion jazz drummers Larnell Lewis and Aaron Spears, as well as the drummer’s drummer, Buddy Rich.
It’s Jackson’s ability to jump styles that helped get him the all-state gig.
“I’m playing with the philharmonic orchestra and we’re doing ‘West Side Story,’” Jackson said. “So it’s definitely different from what I’m used to, because I’ve never really played classical, but I’m looking forward to it — the challenge, something new for me to try.”
If it’s surprising to hear that someone who typically plays behind a kit will be playing with a philharmonic, there’s a reason — it usually doesn’t happen.
“They don’t often take drum set players into the orchestras, but this year they decided they want to play ‘West Side Story’ so they pulled Leelan out of the jazz students,” Montoya said. “Usually they have a track where those performers go directly and play with the all-state jazz bands, but they needed a drum set player who is comfortable with the different styles.”
Jackson found out about the selection for the show about two months ago. He’s still waiting to receive his music, but he’s been listening to the pieces to prepare. If not for the choice of the Leonard Bernstein pieces from the 1957 musical, Jackson might not have received the opportunity he did.
“This is the one year they’ve actually needed five drummers for all-state, so since I placed fifth, I kind of got lucky,” he said.
The process he used to audition was to practice pieces over the summer and audition for the local region. Because he made the top two, he sent a recording to be judged.
Not only is Jackson an excellent drummer, but he’s also considered an excellent person. He’s served as a student body officer, and upon hearing his name, multiple faculty expressed their opinion that he’s a “good kid,” including his band directors.
“Always very respectful. Always very considerate of others. I just appreciate how respectful a young man he is,” Montoya said.
“He’s a very honest kid. He’s going to speak on how he feels and he’s going to be genuine about it, in a good way,” Assistant Band Director D.J. Eisenhart said.
While he also plays other percussion instruments as well as bass and “a little bit of piano,” Jackson has no plans for curbing his enthusiasm for the skins anytime soon. He’s looking to become an instructor, teaching jazz or becoming a band director. He also wants to keep playing as much as possible. At the moment, he’s having fun just playing with his friends in a rock band.
“I’m going to start at Brazosport College and transfer hopefully to the University of North Texas or Sam Houston, because those are the schools I want to go to, but if more options open up, I’ll definitely be willing to take a chance on those as well,” Jackson said.
For Jackson, the power behind music comes down to the way it can affect people.
“It’s just the way I feel behind the kit and seeing everybody else really enjoy music, because to me, music is really a feeling, so being able to produce music that people enjoy, play music that people enjoy and see them really enjoying themselves — to be part of what’s making that is really exciting,” he said. “It’s a really good feeling knowing that I can put a smile on people’s faces just by doing what I love.
The concert will be the evening of Feb. 11 at the Lila Cockrell Theatre in San Antonio.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.