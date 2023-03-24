LAKE JACKSON — Binoculars won’t be required to see a bunch of swallows Saturday at the Gulf Coast Bird Observatory.
Brew on the Bayou, one of the Gulf Coast Bird Observatory’s biggest fundraisers, offers a night of beer and wine tasting, auctions, live music and more to benefit ornothological research. Being an avian enthusiast isn’t required, just a desire to have a good time, the observatory’s Celeste Silling said.
“The vibes are really fun, and then as soon as people start trying the different beers and wines, obviously it gets a lot more fun to them,” said Silling, GCBO observatory education and outreach manager. “Then we have just a lot of really cool stuff going on to keep you busy for four hours.”
Admission is $25 for adults and includes 12 beer- and wine-tasting tickets for those 21 and older as well as water and soda tickets. Children’s tickets are $10.
“We’re going to have nine different beer tents and four different wine tents for people to come and sample the different drinks,” Siling said.
Of course, the fun doesn’t stop there, as there will also be a silent auction; a raffle for a YETI Tundra 45-Liter Hard Cooler; food trucks including Mama G’s, Moon Pizza and Michelle’s Cajun Shack; and boat rides on the bayou happening throughout the night.
“One of our donors is going to bring their pontoon boat and they’ll dock at our little deck by the bayou and people will get to ride around on the boat,” Silling said.
What’s a bird observatory without a few birds? A raptor show featuring big birds to watch and learn about is among the planned activities.
“They’ll probably bring a hawk and maybe a vulture, maybe an owl,” Silling said. “Sometimes they’ll fly them around. People can see them close up and they’ll tell you, I guess, different facts about their natural history.”
Although alcohol is a central element, entry is not restricted to those of legal drinking age, she said.
“It’s definitely more fun if you can drink,” Silling said. “People will bring their kids and the kids like the raptor show and the pontoon boat, so there’s something for everybody.”
Brew on the Bayou is from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Gulf Coast Bird Observatory, 299 Highway 332 in Lake Jackson, IDs are required for the alcohol sampling.
Money raised by the event will go directly to the observatory’s conservation research.
“The funding that will come in from Brew will go right into our avian research conservation fund, and that basically entails all of our programming,” Executive Director Martin Hagne said. “This will help support when we’re short a little money on certain items that we might need for field work.
“It’s wonderful for us as a nonprofit to see the communities step in behind us and support us in that way, and in essence, they’re supporting nature when they’re supporting us.”
For details about the event, visit the observatory’s website at gcbo.org.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.