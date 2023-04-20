QUINTANA BEACH
T he sounds of birds chirping and singing fill the air throughout the Gulf Coast Bird Observatory and Sanctuary near Quintana Beach, signaling the site is in the midst of its monthlong Spring Fling event.
The event draws an average of 50 visitors per day who are guided by about 50 volunteers, volunteer Sheryl Travis said.
Originally from Brazoria County, Travis has moved around a lot, she says, but makes the effort to volunteer for one day at the annual event because of her sincere love of birds, she said.
The sanctuary is spread out over about 1 square mile with walking trails, water features and bird blinds visitors can use to watch the wildlife.
The event takes place during the migration season when many bird species are making their way back north from their southern wintering grounds.
“These birds migrate thousands and thousands of miles looking for this habitat so they can rest and feed up to continue their journeys,” Travis said.
The birds can migrate from the southern tip of South America up to the Arctic, Travis said. They spend their winters in South America and return to the Northeast, central north and Canada.
“We’ve had some of our tagged birds show up anywhere from Colorado to Peru,” she said.
The event entices local bird enthusiasts, such as Mike and Jennifer Fast.
“We’ve been coming during the season for about two or three years,” Jennifer Fast said. “We’re on the lookout for the painted bunting.”
Other birders flocked to the sanctuary’s water sites and observation tower to see how many birds they might glimpse.
Husband and wife birding team Doug Kaye and Karen Toda from Sugar Land had been on the move throughout the observatory for a few hours and were able to mark several birds off their list, they said.
“We counted 15 different species, not including the grackles,” Karen Toda said.“We checked them in our E-Bird.”
E-Bird is the app many birders use to document all their sightings, explore hot spots and share photos with the community.
The grackles are common to all of Texas and can often be seen in parking lots. They’re more pest than pretty and they’re everywhere, volunteer Georgia Monnerat said.
“There’s three species of grackles, but if you see them, mark them off your list,” she said.
The observatory raises funds by selling snacks, drinks, bird guides, apparel, bird pocket guides and books, and they rely on donations from visitors.
Volunteers who came out before the start of the event cleaned up trails and put out sugar water and oranges for the large hummingbird population that passes through the sanctuary each year.
Hummingbirds are one of the most prominent birds that migrates to the sanctuary. The most popular species seen is the red-throated hummingbird, and it’s hard to believe the small birds fly as far as they do, Travis said.
“Can you imagine these little guys flying all the way over the Gulf with those little wings?” she said.
With more than 300 species that stop to rest in the sanctuary, there are many sightings for visitors to enjoy.
Travis and Monnerat say the birds are more active in the morning and after a northern front.
“Come down here after a norther’ and see just how many there are,” Monnerat said. “You’ll see a bunch.”
The Spring Fling will continue through May 8. The registration booth is staffed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily at 814 N. Lamar St..
