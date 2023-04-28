Spring has sprung, and residents might have noticed more birds and butterflies flitting in every direction, which means its time for the annual Migration Celebration.
Hosted by the Friends of the Brazoria Wildlife Refuges, the two-day event welcomes the community to explore the San Bernard Wildlife Refuge. Guided and self-guided tours along with various activities thrown into the fray are organized with the overall goal of education.
“It originally started when the refuge approached some people about helping with a bird festival,” said Lisa Myers, past president of the organization. “Then as the Friends came about, it grew more into a broader family-friendly event of nature in general over two days.”
The free celebration is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
“It’s just good for families, but not only because there’s plenty to do if you have no kids with you, but it doesn’t have to be exhausting for grandparents either,” Myers said.
The celebration is one of the nonprofit’s largest events every year, garnering a couple thousand visitors, all the while run by volunteers.
“It’s a way of reaching out to the community, both on behalf of the Friends and the Mid Coast refuges, which are doing this together,” Myers said. “So it’s a lot of our people, a lot of their people. It’s a big deal to pull off for two days now — 70 volunteers per day, so lots of folks and our volunteers come from the community.”
Activities focusing on birds, butterflies, and reptiles start at the main campus.
“We have a host of activities and exhibitors. Among the activities is two different Birds of Prey programs,” Myers said. “We’ll have reptiles. We also have a big net tent with the Butterfly Encounter so people can get inside with the monarchs and painted ladies, both educational and just a fun experience.”
There will be nature fun directed to young children, including face painting, silicone mold fish printing and a big sand pile that has nature-related shells and things stuck in it for the little kids, Myers said.
Off of the main campus, various tours will be given during the day.
“We have self-guided tours of Bobcat Woods that’s on a trail, but since that has a boardwalk and concrete, it is ADA compliant. There’ll be shuttle buses bringing people off immediate campus,” Myers said. “We have marsh buggy tours, giant jeeps that are up on those giant wheels.Those are about every 30 minutes, and those are led by the refuge.”
Along with the tours, anyone can sign up to take a paddle along the San Bernard in kayaks, including dual ones for parents with children.
“We’ll have someone in the lead, someone behind and then someone helping people get in and out,” Myers said.
“Of course, there are life jackets and safety measures. People aren’t just floating around by themselves, but they go up or down a little ways and then paddle back, so it’s excellent for first-time kayakers.”
Visitors must sign up for most of the tours and off- campus experiences to keep lines and wait times short.
Information areas will be available all over for people to learn and ask questions as well.
“It’s a whole lot of fun and it’s never terribly crowded. They can just lead themselves on a tour to walk around so they can get as exhausted as they want, or sit under a canopy, eat something and just enjoy watching everybody having fun,” Myers said. “There truly is something for everyone. For people who aren’t as familiar, it’s a good, non-threatening way to get some education because we’ve got a lot of experts who will be there guiding people.”
