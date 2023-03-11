CLUTE — Brazosport ISD officials threw up a warning flag two months ago when it broached the idea of staff cuts in the face of reduced enrollment and COVID-era funding sources ending.
The warning turned into action as employees this week started being informed their positions would be eliminated. Brazoswood High School librarian Rachael Welsh, one of those whose job won’t exist next school year, believes the budget-saving moves are being made at the expense of students.
“Our administration told me that the high school librarian positions were being eliminated and that we would be provided an (English-Language Arts) position somewhere in the district as a classroom teacher,” Welsh said.
The librarian positions are not the only ones being cut. Teaching positions for the district’s gifted and talented program are being eliminated as well.
“We are changing the model of delivery of services,” Superintendent Danny Massey said in an emailed statement. “We will monitor and evaluate for effectiveness. If it doesn’t meet our standard, we will change it. There are currently four GT teachers who deliver the elementary GT services now. They will be offered a teaching position.”
Welsh will keep her position until the end of the school year.
“The libraries at each high school will be staffed with a paraprofessional,” Massey said. “The Brazoswood librarian will be offered a teaching position. It’s the same salary as a librarian. The Brazosport librarian is retiring.”
Only the high school librarian positions are being eliminated, not those at lower campuses, Welsh said she was told.
Attendance numbers, which are being affected by families having difficulty finding places to live, is the problem, Massey told The Facts in January. Communities served by the district, including Lake Jackson and Clute, have limited land remaining on which to build, making new housing development to attract residents a problem, he said.
“Brazosport ISD’s student enrollment has declined approximately 1,000 students since 2015. That is over $6 million in reduced funding. We are working to protect areas prioritized to have the greatest impact on learning while maintaining competitive salaries,” Massey said in Friday’s statement.
While enrollment has gone down, the number of teaching positions has gone up. The district had 755 teaching positions in 2014 and 835 this year, adding $5.2 million to payroll costs.
The district has taken the steps to balance the budget, including relying on early retirement, not filling vacancies and evaluating the 150 positions funded through federal COVID relief funds. The district needs to reduce spending by $6 million and allocate an additional $3 million to cover expected compensation increases to get the budget closer to balanced by the 2025-26 school year, Chief Financial Officer Rebecca Kelley said at the January meeting.
Based on the current state funding mechanisms, the district cannot financially sustain current staffing levels, Kelley said in January.
It being a budget decision doesn’t lessen the impact, Welsh said.
“The only reason that I even became a teacher in the first place was to become a librarian. That has always been my passion,” she said. “I taught for six years, three of those at Brazosport High School, before I became a librarian. I’m just super passionate about libraries and about kids getting resources and getting prepared to be successful citizens of our community and of the world. It’s very disheartening because I feel like that’s where my talents lie. I was an OK teacher but I am a really good librarian.”
A library is much more than books, Welsh said.
In her role, she has assisted with providing digital literacy lessons, digital citizenship, research skills, and college and career readiness.
“We provide a place for the students to be. We have so many programs that focus on their social and emotional needs,” Welsh said. “The library is just a place for the students to be able to be themselves and express themselves and kind of have a solace from the rest of the school.”
It’s also fun to see their reading grow, from those who say they haven’t read in years to discovering, with the help of a librarian, what they enjoy reading, she said.
The community also is showing it finds librarians important. A petition on the website change.org organized by the Brazoswood book club president and students calling for the librarian positions to be saved is gaining momentum with almost 1,800 signatures and rising as of 8 p.m. Friday.
“It’s nice to know that they value the library as much as I do, that they don’t want to see that loss either,” Welsh says. “I feel so bad for the kids and what all they’re going to lose. Every time I get emotional, it’s because of them. That’s why any of us do what we do; it’s for the students.”
Welsh hopes the petition will help not only those in the district, but the entire community, understand that kids value reading and stories, she said.
“We provide windows, mirrors and doors to other cultures and worlds and the kids value that,” Welsh said.
