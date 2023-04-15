ANGLETON
April 13
7:57 a.m., 500 block of Rice Street, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
10:29 a.m., North Loop 274/West Wilkens Street, minor accident.
12:53 p.m., Gifford Road/Cemetery Road, suspicious person.
3:55 p.m., 100 block of Cannan Drive, suspicious circumstance.
9:22 p.m., 1100 block of Buchta Road, suspicious circumstance.
9:30 p.m., 100 block of Cemetery Road, suspicious circumstance.
9:37 p.m., 600 block of Northridge Street, suspicious circumstance.
10:23 p.m., 1500 block of East Mulberry Street, suspicious vehicle.
11:04 p.m., 1100 block of Buchta Road, suspicious circumstance.
11:47 p.m., 1400 block of Henderson Road, suspicious circumstance.
11:58 p.m., 2600 block of South Front Street, suspicious circumstance.
LAKE JACKSON
April 13
8:43 a.m., 300 block of North Dixie Drive, residential burglary.
9:30 a.m., 100 block of West Highway 332, theft.
10: 50 a.m., 100 block of Cactus Street, theft.
11:55 a.m., 100 block of Basswood Street, suspicious activity.
12:21 p.m., 400 block of East Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
1:49 p.m., 200 block of Birch Street, disorderly conduct.
1:56 p.m., 100 block of Circle Way, minor accident.
3:49 p.m., 400 block of East Highway 332, threat.
4:03 p.m., 100 block of Medical Drive, disorderly conduct.
4:03 p.m., FM 2004/Lake Road, minor accident.
4:04 p.m., FM 2004/Lake Road, fire.
4:21 p.m., first block of Oak Drive, minor accident.
5:10 p.m., 100 block of Canna Lane, disorderly conduct.
5:26 p.m., first block of Lake Road, suspicious person.
5:54 p.m., 400 block of East Highway 332, threat.
6:25 p.m., 100 block of Circle Way, minor accident.
6:30 p.m., Highway 332/Flag Lake, reckless driver.
7:56 p.m., 200 block of That Way, burglary.
9:36 p.m., 100 block of West Highway 332, threat.
April 14
12:05 a.m., 100 block North Dixie Drive, suspicious person.
1:18 a.m., East Highway 332 E/South Yaupon Street, suspicious person.
2:24 a.m., 100 block of Indian Paintbrush, disorderly conduct.
5:07 a.m., 100 block of Poppy Street, suspicious activity.
CLUTE
April 13
7:21 a.m., 100 block of East Main Street, sexual assault.
12:22 p.m., 100 block of East Brazoswood Drive, suspicious persons.
3:30 p.m., Lakeview Drive, suspicious vehicle.
4:24 p.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, criminal trespass.
4:33 p.m., 100 block of Verde Drive, suspicious persons.
4:45 p.m., Emerald/Parkview, suspicious vehicle.
5:17 p.m., 200 block of Washington/Williamsburg, suspicious persons.
5:32 p.m., 100 block of North Highway 288B, suspicious vehicle.
10:58 p.m., 500 block of Mockingbird Lane, suspicious circumstance.
11:53 p.m., 1400 block of Highway 332, suspicious circumstance.
WEST COLUMBIA
April 13
12:46 a.m., 100 Block East Brazos Avenue, suspicious vehicle.
9:26 a.m., 1300 block of North Thirteenth Street, suspicious activity.
12:09 p.m., 300 block of South Seventh Street, accident.
12:50 p.m., 200 block of North Columbia, suspicious circumstance.
4:12 p.m., 100 block of South Seventh Street, suspicious activity.
9:54 p.m., 200 block of North Columbia, verbal disturbance.
10:55 p.m., 600 block of South Gray Street, suspicious activity.
11:42 p.m., 100 block of Washington Street, gunshots.
