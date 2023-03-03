ANGLETON
MARCH 1
12:06 a.m., 1000 block of West Mulberry Street, suspicious vehicle.
6:15 a.m., 2900 block of South Front Street, verbal disturbance.
3:23 p.m., East Locust Street/North Rock Island Street, accident.
3:53 p.m., 100 block of Cannan Drive, fraud.
6:20 p.m., East Kiber Street/South Downing Street, accident.
6:25 p.m., 100 block of Cannan Drive, fraud.
6:42 p.m., South Downing Street/East Kiber Street, accident.
6:47 p.m., North Valderas Street/Milton Street, accident.
7:10 p.m., 100 block of North Rock Island Street, theft.
9:40 p.m., 1900 block of East Mulberry Street, accident.
10:36 p.m., 100 block of Hospital Drive, assault.
CLUTE
MARCH 1
10:46 a.m., 100 block of East Main Street, suspicious vehicle.
1:32 p.m., 1000 block of Dixie Drive, suspicious person.
1:36 p.m., 400 block of South Main Street, criminal mischief.
1:44 p.m., 100 block of East Parkview Street, suspicious vehicle.
4 p.m., 400 block of East Main Street, disturbance.
7:48 p.m., 900 block of South Highway 288B, suspicious circumstances.
8:31 p.m., 400 block of North Highway 288B, theft.
9:53 p.m., 100 block of East Main Street, suspicious circumstances.
FREEPORT
MARCH 1
10:01 p.m., 1600 block of North Avenue R, physical disturbance.
LAKE JACKSON
MARCH 1
7:13 a.m., 900 block of East Highway 332, theft.
7:21 a.m., 100 block of This Way, suspicious person.
9:08 a.m., 1300 block of FM 2004/RR 400, reckless driver.
12:34 p.m., 100 block of Lake Road/Cacao Street, suspicious activity.
3:28 p.m., first block of Oak Drive, narcotics.
3:42 p.m., 800 block of That Way, minor accident.
3:45 p.m., 500 block of East Highway 332, accident.
4:52 p.m., first block of Oyster Creek Drive, theft.
5:52 p.m., 100 block of East Flag Drive, fire.
5:55 p.m., 1100 block of FM 2004/West Highway 332, reckless driver.
6:05 p.m., 200 block of West Highway 332, reckless driver.
6:09 p.m., 100 block of West Highway 332, suspicious activity.
6:23 p.m., 400 block of Highway 288, reckless driver.
6:42 p.m., 200 block of West Highway 332, fire.
7:40 p.m., 100 block of West Highway 332, accident.
7:45 p.m., 100 block of West Highway 332, fire.
WEST COLUMBIA
MARCH 1
1:20 a.m., 500 block of East Brazos Avenue, suspicious vehicle.
1:22 a.m., 400 block of East Brazos Avenue, suspicious circumstances.
2:22 a.m., 800 block of West Brazos Avenue, verbal disturbance.
3:13 a.m., 300 block of Dow Street, physical disturbance.
5:11 a.m., 100 block of West Jackson Street, suspicious activity.
6:23 a.m., Highway 35/Bar X Trail, reckless driving.
4:56 p.m., 200 block of South Columbia Drive, criminal trespass.
5:56 p.m., 300 block of North Columbia Drive, accident.
8:25 p.m., 200 block of South 17th Street, suspicious activity.
10 p.m., 300 block of South 16th Street, suspicious activity.
10:21 p.m., 300 block of South 17th Street, suspicious activity.
