LAKE JACKSON
Created in 1917, the Blue Star Service Banner was a regular sight in home windows during both world wars. They will be appearing again thanks to the efforts of local veterans.
Each star on the banner represents one family member who is actively serving in the U.S. Armed Forces. American Legion Post 306 in Lake Jackson presented banners Monday to local family members to put in their windows in recognition of loved ones in uniform.
Ever since Missy Funk’s daughter, Air Force Reserves Lt. Col. Joanna Nelms, has been in the military, her mom has flown a flag for her. The Blue Star Banner she received Monday will join in the tribute.
“I think as parents we always support our children, but it’s nice to have something visible that we can hang in our window and other people can see that our daughter is in the Air Force. They can value that as well as we can,” Funk said.
Nelms has traveled extensively in the military and her determination to serve her country has been constant, Funk said.
“Our country needs the military, and sometimes, like now, the military is not as important as it could be,” she said. “We need to support them in every way that we can as parents. We need to always support our military.”
Funk appreciates Post 306 providing the banners.
“It’s a nice reminder to all of us, whether you have someone in the military or not, that these people are important and that they continue to serve as they retired,” she said.
Capt. Gabriel Dawson’s parents are proud of their son’s achievements in the Air Force, they said. He is a helicopter pilot stationed in Washington state.
“This is very meaningful because my grandfather he was in the American Legion,” Brad Dawson said. “He served in World War II. To keep that connection and the honor to be able to remember his service to the US … it keeps our world aware of the sacrifices that are out there. The more they do this, the more our communities will have an appreciation for those who serve.”
The Dawsons want to try to find a prominent place to hang the banner at their Lake Jackson home. They’ve often thought about adding the Air Force banner to hang by the U.S. flag on a pole outside of their garage, they said.
“The city appreciates and takes care of their families. It’s no different in terms of the armed services,” Brad Dawson said. “It’s important to us as family. All of the banners that the city of Lake Jackson hangs down the middle of the street in front of the fire station and police station, and they have all of those banners that are recognizing those that have sacrificed their life in service in the United States.”
Brad Dawson, associate pastor in First Baptist Church Lake Jackson where he also served 12 years as youth pastor, lost one of his former students to war. A roadside bomb killed Marine Lance Cpl. Stephen Lloyd Morris on Christmas Eve 2006 while he served in Albu Hayatt, Iraq.
Susan Moore’s grandson, Mitchell Billings, who’s in the Navy, is happy to see that others value and respect what Billings does.
“It makes you realize that there are other people too and you’re not alone and together we’re making a difference. I appreciate the people here who have kept this post going and am thankful to be in this community of people who love the Lord and this country,” Moore said.
Each family also received a Bible with military camouflage cover art.
Billings grew up in Lake Jackson and graduated from Brazosport ISD, then joined the military when he was 19.
“Freedom isn’t free. People pay for it, sacrifice for it, and I’m thankful that my grandson wants to do what he can to make a difference to keep our country strong,” Moore said. “Our whole family is very patriotic. We love the Lord and we love our country,” Moore said.
Wayne Robertson, Post 306 commander, had some commentary about the significance of his chapter and the purpose of how it impacts specific individuals in the community.
“It’s important to support the American people. We have to stick together,” he said. “We support the veterans and their families in this area. We think all of our veterans are very important and their families are important for supporting them.”
Brad Dawson believes symbols such as the Blue Star Banner are important to bind the country together.
“Whether it’s July 4th, Memorial Day or Flag Day, we’re losing that in our country these days. It seems that we’re losing some of the patriotism,” he said. “It’s nice to be part of a community that is patriotic and remembers to do things like that; that’s important for our young people. You have to remember that it’s because of their sacrifice and what they’ve done, it will motivate young ones to also one day be a part of the military. That kind of stuff impacted my son.”
