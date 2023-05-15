ANGLETON
Body armor quote on school board agenda
The Angleton ISD Board of Trustees will consider purchasing new rifle-resistant body armor from Frontline Essentials, a locally owned business, to upgrade its police department's equipment. The discussion will happen almost one year after the Uvalde elementary school mass shooting, prompting school districts to reassess their security needs.
Trustees also will canvass the May 6 election, consider new hires for the 2023-24 school year, and take up proposed agreements with the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston and with McKenna Contracting for the tennis court rehabilitation project.
The meeting is at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the board room of the Administration Building, 1900 N. Downing St.
ANGLETON
City to canvass election
Angleton City Council will have a special meeting to canvass the results of the May 6 election and swear in the winning candidates.
Councilman John Wright, who won the race to replace Mayor Jason Perez with more than 80 percent, and councilmen Travis Townsend and Cecil Booth, who both ran unopposed for new terms, will be administered the oath by Angleton Municipal Judge Jeffrey Gilbert once the canvass is complete.
There are no other items on the agenda.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday in council chambers at City Hall, 120 S. Chenango St.
BRAZORIA
Hearing set on dilapidated home
City Council will have a public hearing and then could take action on a home at 110 Millican St. deemed substandard by the city when it has a special meeting Tuesday.
Council also will canvass the results of the May 6 election and then seat its new council member, Dustin Weisinger, who defeated Position 1 incumbent Bill Lott. Once the new council is sworn in, members will choose a new mayor pro-tem.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 201 S. Main St.
CLUTE
SFA campus upgrades up for approval
The Brazosport ISD Board of Trustees will consider approving almost $350,000 to build out restrooms at Lanier Middle School in Freeport. It will expand to include students currently attending Velasco Elementary, which will close at the end of the school year.
A maximum price for expanding the stacking lanes at Polk and Griffith elementary schools also is recommended for approval. The work will be done over the summer at a maximum price of about $1.47 million, according to meeting documents. The price includes a canopy addition at Polk, which might not occur until the new school year because of supply constraints, the document states.
Trustees also will consider course additions and changes, receive budget reports, receive updates in bond programs and discuss board training. In a scheduled closed session, the board will consult with its attorney, consider a possible land agreement and discuss personnel matters. Any action resulting from the closed session will occur during the open meeting.
The board will meet at 5 p.m. today in the boardroom at the administration building, 301 W. Brazoswood Drive.
DANBURY
County agreements up for discussion
During a special meeting today, the city council will discuss agreements between itself and Brazoria County covering road repairs and the water plan rehabilitation.
Council also will canvass the results of the May 6 election in which all three incumbents — Rocky Hicks, Keith Woods and Jon Williams — won reelection.
The meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall, 6102 Fifth St.
DANBURY
Gym lighting project on agenda
The Danbury High School gym could be a brighter place if the district's trustees approve a proposed lighting project during the meeting Monday night.
The board also will canvass the result of the May 6 election and swear in its winners, Abigail Davenport in Position 1 and Paul LaChance in Position 2. Davenport defeated Bill Hawk to secure her seat, while LaChance ran unopposed.
Trustees also will discuss personnel issues and possible hires in closed session. Any action would take place in open session.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. today in the Danbury Elementary School cafeteria, 2530 CR 208.
FREEPORT
Campaign signs ordinance will see debate
City Council will discuss an ordinance that would officially establish limits for campaign signs on city-owned property. The matter has become a thorny issue for the city, with council candidate Karla Clark and Councilman Jeff Peña complaining about their signs being removed by city employees from what has been said to be rights-of-way along streets. Peña has filed litigation against the city regarding the action.
In other business, the city will consider authorizing reimbursement to Brazosport ISD for the demolition cost of the O.A. Fleming Elementary School. A ballot question in the May 6 election gave voter approval for a land swap that will give the school land and additional blocks to the city in exchange for two ball fields adjacent to Brazosport High School.
The council will also discuss contracts for the $4.7 million sanitary sewer rehabilitation project being funded by federal mediation grants, an administrative service agreement between the city and the Freeport Economic Development Corp., and a letter of intent with Maddox Properties for residential development near Skinner Street.
The meeting is at 6 p.m. today in the Municipal Courtroom of the Freeport Police Department, 430 N. Brazosport Blvd.
RICHWOOD
New mayor, council members to take oaths
City Council will swear in its new mayor and two new council members as well as honor those they are replacing during their meeting tonight.
Michael W. Durham, who won the May 6 mayor's race with 63.5 percent of the vote, will take over from Steve Boykin, who stepped aside after two terms. Mike Challenger took 57.1 percent of the vote to win Position 2, succeeding two-term councilwoman Melissa Strawn and Amanda Reynolds, who ran unopposed to replace Matt Yarborough in Position 3.
After the new members are seated, the city will consider awarding a new trash contract, as its current agreement with Waste Connections was due to expire.
Council also will hear a request from Public Works Director Clif Custer to consider equipment replacement for his department in the 2024 fiscal budget. He is requesting two mini excavators, a compact dump truck, an equipment trailer, a mosquito fogger and a skid steer/track loader. In the last two years, according to a background memo from Custer, the city has spent almost $23,000 to keep the mini excavator running and $13,440 on dump truck repairs. It would cost $425,000 to fill the entire wish list and $125,000 for just the mini excavator, the memo states.
In other business, council will discuss improving the walking path at Ellis Park, hear a presentation from the Brazosport Water Authority and receive updates on capital projects.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 1800 N. Brazosport Blvd. It will be live-streamed through the city website.
SWEENY
Industrial road back before council
The Sweeny Economic Development Corp.’s industrial road will be coming before council again after confusion over the terms of the approved bid led to the contract’s signing being delayed. The road and utility expansion, as well as its financing, will both be discussed.
In other business, the city will canvas the May 6 election, address a requested variance on allowable commercial signage requirements, discuss a water intrusion at the Sweeny Community Library, likely take action on updating the police department's bank accounts and discuss possible action on the city’s payment of utilities for the Bennet Outlar Park Complex in light of the Little League and softball organizations not being able to come to terms.
The meeting is at 6 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 102 W Ashley Wilson Road.
WEST COLUMBIA
Contracts up for discussion
The Columbia-Brazoria ISD Board of Trustees will have several agreements up for discussion, including with the not-for-profit Northwest Evaluation Association, Xerox Financial Services for a master lease agreement, an interlocal contract between themselves and the Harris County Department of Education, a depository bank contract and the contracts of various potential employees for the upcoming school year.
Other business includes the canvassing of the May 6 election.
The meeting is at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the CBISD Administration Building, 520 S. 16th St.
