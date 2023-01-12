LAKE JACKSON — As soon as the Brazosport Water Authority receives final lab results, officials believe they will receive an immediate all-clear from the state to end all boil orders.
The authority’s water plant experienced a broken supply pipe Monday that forced officials to shut down its distribution system until repairs were completed late that night.
Officials are required to submit samples from the water authority entry points to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality in order to get the OK to rescind the boil water notice.
Samples were submitted for all seven cities by 4:31 p.m. Tuesday, but as of Wednesday night, they were waiting on the results for Clute, Richwood and Oyster Creek, BWA General Manager Ronnie Woodruff said.
“All samples from the BWA entry point to the customers has come back good,” he said. “In this case, a negative sample is a passing sample.”
Brazoria, Freeport, Dow Chemical and the Clemens state prison unit all had to continue accepting water from the BWA because they lacked other resources to make up for the loss of supply. Each must provide individual samples to TCEQ to rescind their boil notices, Woodruff said.
Freeport officials received an email from TCEQ about 11 a.m. Wednesday directing them to take samples of their system separately from the BWA samples. The wait for results can take up to 24 hours, but the city is hoping to rescind its notice by early this afternoon, Freeport City Manager Tim Kelty said.
Clute has been running on wells and will continue to do so until they get the all clear, City Manager CJ Snipes said.
“We’ll wait as long as we need to, but we’re excited to see BWA get everything back up and happy that the situation resolved as well as it did,” Snipes said.
The water authority was in contact with TCEQ all day Wednesday and expected to receive an immediate response to end its boil notice once all samples are in, Woodruff said. He projected that would happen Wednesday evening.
At 5:12 p.m. Wednesday, Lake Jackson City Manager Modesto Mundo notified The Facts the city had been approved to reconnect its main lines to the water plant and its water system would return to normal.
Lake Jackson, like Angleton and Clute, had been operating on well water and reserves since the being told about the supply pipe break Monday, allowing them to avoid having to issue boil orders..
