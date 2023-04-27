LAKE JACKSON
In August of 1977, Dr. Nicholas B. Creel opened his Obstetrics and Gynecology office in Lake Jackson, giving birth to a career that has spanned over 40 years. He now is saying goodbye to his patients and closing the doors to his practice, unsure of what his own future holds.
At 76, Creel says he had not set his mind on retiring anytime soon, but the recent closure of Brazosport St. Luke’s labor and delivery department forced the decision on him.
Creel has seen a lot of change occur at the Lake Jackson hospital over the years, but six years ago when the hospital came under the umbrella of the Common Spirit corporation, local control of the board fell into the hands of the larger network, he said.
In February, the hospital announced the closing of its labor and delivery department. Creel served as the only OB/GYN on staff, covering all calls for service for two years.
The hospital delivers roughly 120 babies a year, down from more than 300 three or four years ago when the hospital had about 25 percent market share for labor and delivery services. The lion’s share of local women are having their children delivered in Galveston or Houston, Hospital President Bob Trautman said in a previous story.
“I’d still be practicing,” Creel said, if the decision hadn’t been made. “My intention was to practice another three or four years. When the decision was made to stop doing obstetrics, my income went down about 70 percent, and I just can not stay open and pay for everything.”
Creel grew up in Pasadena and went to the University of Texas in Austin for his undergraduate degree. He also graduated with 26 students who made up the first class of the University of Texas Science Center in Houston.
After graduating from medical school, Creel went to Temple, Texas and completed his three-year residency there.
After growing up in a large city, Creel found he enjoyed the small-town feel and received an offer from resident associate Dr. Jack Pruitt to join him in Lake Jackson.
“He said, ‘Come on down, there’s room for more people,” Creel said. “I came down and set up here, and I’ve been here ever since.
Creel settled in Lake Jackson near the Timbercreek subdivision which he says consisted of forest at the time.
“I liked the remoteness,” he said. “Plus you get on 288 and can be in Houston in an hour or so. I liked it.”
His first office was in downtown Lake Jackson near what was once the Red Top Restaurant, Creel said.
“The hospital was in Freeport. As I had a patient in labor, I would have to stop my practice, everybody would have to sit in the waiting room,” he said. “I’d have to drive over there. It would take me 15 or 20 minutes, do whatever I had to do, and come back. I might have to do that two or three times a day.”
Patients would wait sometimes until 6 p.m. to be seen, but they were understanding, Creel said.
A few years later, the Community Hospital in Lake Jackson, now known as Brazosport St. Luke’s Hospital, was built along with his offices at 215 Oak Drive, and he has been there for about 40 years, he said.
He chose to specialize in obstetrics and gynecology because it is one of the few areas that can be happier, Creel said.
Seeing sick children in pediatrics and working with those who suffer from mental health in the psychiatry field seemed too difficult to deal with daily, he said.
Creel has patients that have been with him the whole 45 years of his career in Lake Jackson, he said.
“I’ve delivered their babies and delivered those babies’ babies,” Creel said. “I don’t know if I’m on the third generation. I think I probably am. I’ve had a very loyal following of people … I really don’t have a good firm number, but I’ve calculated since I was in medical school, my residency program and here, I’ve delivered probably in the neighborhood of 11,000 babies.”
A patient of Creel’s for about 30 years, Angleton resident Gretchen Welsh saw him through both of her pregnancies for daughter Rachel Welsh, 38, and son Sean Welsh, 35.
“I liked him. He was very thorough. I could talk to him about anything,” Gretchen Welsh said. “He is a caring, generous doctor.”
A lot of what a doctor does in medicine involves psychology, and he’s seen patients during some of the most trying times of their lives which include deaths, divorces and depression, but the ability to also be there in the moment of joy a new birth can bring is why he loves what he does, Creel said.
“Delivering babies, bringing life into the world, thinking that you’ve helped — basically I like dealing with people and helping. That’s what I’m going to miss the most,” Creel said.
Although he could choose to move the practice to Angleton, Creel said he doesn’t want to. He sees his offices of 40 years as his little nest. Those offices are now under contract with the University of Texas Medical Branch to purchase the property, he said.
“Most of my friends have already retired long ago. I’m 76, I probably should have retired, but I didn’t feel like I wanted to,” Creel said. “I still have the energy. I still have the drive. I’m the kind of person who’s gotta have something to do every day.”
Creel plans to take off for a month or more and see if he and his wife are still married in that time, he said jokingly. He also plans to hunt, fish and visit his ranch in Central Texas, but he has no plans to move, he said.
“I’m gonna find out if I’m one of those people that can be satisfied with just doing that kind of thing,” Creel said. “If not, I may look for part-time work someplace around here. It wasn’t my choice to stop. I told my patients I wasn’t going to stop, but I understand their standpoint too.
“They stayed open as long as they could trying to get other people to come in here, but were unsuccessful.”
He does wish he would have had more time to say goodbye to his patients and says he will greatly miss the work.
“It is a little sad,” Creel said.
