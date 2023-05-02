ANGLETON — The Boys and Girls Club of Brazoria County is hosting their third annual Kentucky Derby-themed fundraiser with a kid-friendly atmosphere.
The organization invites families to join them on Saturday for a Kentucky Derby themed party. Both adults and children can enjoy the day, Boys and Girls Club CEO Amber Newman said.
Tickets for the event are $50 for everyone, and raffle tickets are $10 each. Tickets cover the watch party, food, and games.
The watch party will also feature a car raffle from Keating Toyota, giving participants the chance to win a brand-new 2023 Toyota Corolla from the local dealership.
Newman believes that this is an excellent way for guests to enjoy the Kentucky Derby while also having the opportunity to win a fantastic prize.
“It’ll be just people come out and have a reason to dress up and have some good food and have a good time playing some of the games that we have — raising money for the Boys and Girls Club to keep our programs either free or at a low cost for our Brazoria County family,” Newman said.
For those who want to immerse themselves in the Kentucky Derby’s culture by enjoying traditional food and drinks, the watch party will have mint juleps and charcuterie boards available for purchase.
Dirty South will provide catering and the event promises to be a day filled with music, laughter, and good food, Newman said.
“We just have a lot of, you know, food and fun,” she said. “I mean, you can’t go wrong with that.”
Attendees are encouraged to dress up in their most fashionable Kentucky Derby attire to be entered into a drawing for the best dressed along with the best hat. Winners will receive gift cards as prizes, along with specially made glasses to commemorate the event.
The event is from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Courtyard by Marriott in Lake Jackson, 159 Highway 288.
Tickets are still available on the Boys and Girls Club website and Facebook page, Newman said.
Clara Tyler is a reporter for The Facts. Contact her 979-237-0152.
