ANGLETON — Much like the maze-like patterns of the human brain, this year’s annual Brain Fair hosted a labyrinth of informational booths displaying a variety of mind-related health information.
The Gathering Place held its 8th Brain Fair event on Saturday. The event’s goal is to inform attendants of ways to ward off age-related cognitive decline. This sort of decline is seen in brain diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s dementia.
Neurologists Blair Krell and Lyndon Barnwell were stationed at opposite ends of the room answering visitors’ questions.
“In addition to overall medical treatment, I’d like people to know that there are interventions to forestall Alzheimer’s,” Krell said. “It’s helpful for people to watch out for risk factors such as hypertension, high cholesterol, and other things that cause an unhealthy lifestyle. While there are some types of Alzheimer’s that are genetic, these account for less than 30 percent of all cases.”
Community Health Network were there offering health screenings to those seeking routine healthcare tests.
“We check their blood sugar and if it’s too high, it could be hyperglycemia,” said CHN employee Crystal Lee. “We also check their blood pressure. If that’s elevated, it could be hypertension. If they have a PCP, we’d recommend them to schedule an appointment.”
Checking and monitoring these health markers is important, Lee said.
“We chose to check for blood sugar and blood pressure because if someone has hyperglycemia they are at risk of going into a coma or be very thirsty,” she said. “And if they have hypertension they could have shortness of breath or headaches.”
The event can be similar to a reunion for those who make it a priority to attend including visitor John Burnsen.
“This is like a reunion type event for me. I saw so many people I know,” he said of his elder peers. “I learned about different brain diseases here and I relate to them because I have relatives who have suffered from them.”
The focal point of the event may have been Craig King’s Mega Brain, a walk-through structure in the shape of a healthy brain that he created.
The maze is unique — you can’t find another brain exhibit like it in the world, King said.
He has displayed the brain at the Brain Fair in years past; he also brings the structure to multiple other venues, including to schools, where he hopes to teach the younger population the dangers of brain maladies he said.
“There are various placards that tell about different brain diseases like Alzheimer’s and multiple sclerosis,” King said. “My father had Alzheimer’s for many years. That’s what prompted me to get involved in this subject, to help people.”
Other activities at the event included a Line Dance to get people’s heart and blood flowing, cooking demos to help them make better food choices, and a treasure hunt with a $100 prize.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.