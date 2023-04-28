GALVESTON — Three men who pleaded guilty to robbing the Brazoria branch of the First National Bank of Lake Jackson at gunpoint have been sentenced to federal prison.
Tony Wayne Mitchell and Kevin McCoy of Houston and Mikell Phillips of Dallas pleaded guilty last year to charges of conspiracy to commit bank robbery by force or violence. Mitchell also faced a charge for his use of a firearm.
The three men and an accomplice entered the bank in the 100 block of East San Bernard Street wearing masks and hoodies about 9 a.m. Dec. 7, 2018.
The three also are charged with robbing a bank in Wharton County in a similar fashion in 2019.
The accomplice reportedly died during a pursuit by law enforcement after completing the robberies.
U.S. District Judge Jeffery V. Brown of the Southern District of Texas in Galveston sentenced the men Wednesday to prison and probation. McCoy received 48 months, Phillips 54 months and Mitchell a 60-month term in addition to 84 months for his firearm conviction. Mitchell’s terms will be served consecutively.
McCoy and Phillips will be on supervised release for three years following the completion of their prison terms, while Mitchell will get five.
Probation is a term of community supervision imposed by the court in lieu of a prison sentence. Supervised Release is a period of community supervision imposed by the court to be completed after release from a jail or prison sentence, according to UScourts.gov.
Officials say Phillips only participated in one robbery but did not enter the bank. However, he did attempt to dispose of money taken from the Wharton job.
“While one of them held a gun, four men robbed banks in small, rural towns and terrorized the employees,” U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani said in a news release Wednesday. “One of the robbers died while trying to flee, but the other three, with today’s sentence, will face the long arm of justice.”
The FBI assisted the Brazoria Police Department and Chief Neal Longbotham in their investigation. Without releasing details, authorities say a Crime Stoppers tip and a pair of prescription glasses led authorities to the men.
Kent Holle is a reporter for The Facts. Contact him at 979-237-0154.
