BRAZORIA — City leaders are addressing another substandard structure as they continue to slowly make their way through the town, condemning the buildings they and their code enforcement officer have declared as unsafe.
This time, the structure was a two-story home at 308 W. Tennis St.
“It needs to be torn down, but the owner came to the public hearing and said that he has a buyer and hopes to close in 60 days,” City Secretary Clissa Mills said.
Because the property owner is in the midst of selling the land, the city granted an extension of 60 days before they pursue the matter further. However, they did declare the structure unsafe.
“He said he thinks the buyer’s going to demolish it and build something new,” Mills said. “But he was going to confirm that and hopefully even get him to demolish it within the 60 days they were given to close, but it could take a little longer.”
The city hopes to avoid having to restart the process with the new property owner, should the purchase go through, but they have shown an effort to work with property owners in the past after they began their efforts, including extending deadlines for a couple having difficulty clearing a structure due to head during last year’s summer season.
In addition to condemning buildings that are out of code, the city has looked to update its code, with Code Enforcement Officer Jason Ellison coming before the council to warn them that an independent survey had shown the city’s outdated regulations could cause insurance rates to spike. On a scale of 1-to-10, with one being the best, the city had scored a nine with regards to staffing, record-keeping and having codes considered up-to-date, he said.
Ellison is the only building and code enforcement official for the city.
In other business, the council granted a 90-day extension on an RV placement at 250 E. Pleasant St. while a home is being remodeled. After being presented with photographic evidence of progress on the home, it was decided to allow the owner to continue leaving the RV at the site where he’s been staying.
“He’s put in new windows and put in a new waterline. The building inspector said he’s very good about getting all of his permits and inspections,” Mills said.
Another RV owner had been denied an extension in a similar circumstance after the city cited a lack of confirmation of progress on his project in recent months.
The council agreed to a replatting of McGreal’s Addition near the corner of Camp and China streets, where the property owner wanted to combine two lots into one in order to have a property large enough to build a house.
The city decided not to seek outside bids for waste collection and trash pick-up as they decided they were happy with the service provided by Waste Connections. Contract negotiations will take place for an annual renewal and the city expects the rates to increase about 5 percent.
