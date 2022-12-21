Santa is not the only thing coming from the north.
A strong arctic cold front is making its way toward Texas and is scheduled to arrive in Brazoria County by Thursday afternoon.
“We’re expecting it to push its way south across the Plains and make its way through Southeast Texas,” said Bradley Brokamp, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Houston. “Timing is still a little bit fuzzy for when it is going to arrive. Obviously, given the nature of these kinds of events, they usually tend to arrive earlier than what we’re anticipating, but you can expect the front to start to fill in later Thursday afternoon and it should make it offshore fairly quickly. Maybe by 5 or 6 p.m., it’ll already be offshore.”
One of the main concerns for forecasters are temperatures dropping rapidly as the front moves through. The forecast for Lake Jackson shows temperatures near the mid-60s at 3 p.m. Thursday before falling to below freezing over the next six hours.
Wind gusts in approaching 40 mph by Thursday night will make the chill even more severe, making the temperature feel like it’s in the teens.
“Right now we’re going to have a hard freeze watch and a wind chill watch in effect,” Brokamp said. “The hard freeze is going to be from noon on Thursday to Saturday at noon. The wind chill advisory that will be in effect from 6 p.m. on Thursday till noon on Friday.”
County residents, still antsy over the February 2021 winter freeze and widespread power outages, aren’t waiting for the front to get close before getting ready.
“We’re going to hope for our very best but brace ourselves for the very worst,” said Bailey Davis, owner of Litzler’s Feed and Hardware in Sweeny. “We’re trying to make sure we have extra pipes coming in, extra heat bulbs for people who need those last minute to defrost and also for animals to keep warm, trying to up some of our order and hopefully have no pipe bursts.”
As the store’s inventory of high-demand items evaporated over the last few days, Davis has tried to resupply. Pipe insulation, faucet covers, heat lamp bulbs, tarps and kerosene heaters didn’t spend much time on the shelves, she said.
“We sold out of stuff and I went to our warehouse and picked up some more supplies to take more pipe insulation, lights and pipe wrap,” Davis said. “I think we’re already out of the lights and wrap, but what I brought in is already gone today.
“It’s surprising sometimes how big the demand is and you’re trying to prepare the best you can to take care of them.”
McCoy’s in Brazoria has seen a similar run on items to prepare for cold weather and plans to stay open to meet residents’ needs — just as it did during the February 2021 freeze.
“We had no electricity or water,” store manager Joe Muños said. “We were still open in the dark and everyone had flashlights. When it started defrosting, we made sure we were extra stocked up on certain things.”
Muños estimates the store has sold probably 5,000 pieces of pipe insulation since Friday.
‘We sold boxes and boxes. We ordered extra boxes,” he said. “We upped them compared to almost two years ago. It still wasn’t enough; it sold out.”
McCoy’s is trying to find suppliers that have more pipe insulation for the arrival of the cold front.
“We’re probably about to get some in, probably late Wednesday or Thursday,” Muños said. “We’ll hopefully have some in time to help the people that still need it.”
The store reported running low on or sold out of duct tape and other tapes for insulation, half its tarps, plastics, salts, heat lamps and their fixtures.
“We sell propane, we sell charcoal, we sell different things because if your electricity goes out and you have food, how are you going to cook it?” Muños said. “Honestly, it’s hard, but we’re just trying to have enough.”
Ensuring pipes are insulated are just one of the measures people should be taking to prepare for the cold.
“It is good to consider the 4 P’s when it comes to this kind of weather — people, pets, pipes, plants,” Brokamp said. “You want to make sure all your pets are inside; cover your plants or bring the potted ones indoors; make sure pipes are insulated, having a small drip to make sure they don’t burst; and, of course, with people you’re going to want to dress up appropriately for the weather, limit any time outside and check up on any friend or family if they need any help.”
Brokamp also advises keeping an eye out for loose holiday decorations.
For those thinking about heading out to sea, there will be a gale watch in effect for all the marine waters, including Galveston Bay, Matagorda Bay and all the Gulf of Mexico under that time period as well. There might be winds that reach up to gale force around 24 knots for mariners, he said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.