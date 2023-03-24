ANGLETON — When most people speak of a fun weekend, recycling is not often the top choice. But there is much to be said for the virtues of environmentalism combined with decluttering.
Brazoria County will be helping protect the earth by launching the residential recycling event this Saturday at the Brazoria County Fairgrounds.
Residents are invited to bring their unwanted electronics between 8 a.m. and noon to the fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing Road in Angleton, where workers will collect and separate them for recycling at no cost to residents. Accepted products include computers, laptops, stereos, cellphones, LCD televisions and monitors and similar items.
Overseeing the event is representative Donald Payne, who has been involved with the recycling program since its creation in 2011. He anticipates a good turnout this year.
“People have been saving things to recycle, so I’m actually worried the three trailers we plan to bring aren’t enough,” Payne said. “We are prepared to haul in trailers to hold any additional items.”
Improper disposal of electronics is an element in climate change and can contribute to increased occurrences of hurricanes, wildfires and other natural disasters bringing havoc to the world, according to National Geographic. A study by University of California-Irvine researchers found greenhouse gas emissions into the atmosphere from electronic devices and their associated electronic byproducts skyrocketed by about 50% between 2014 and 2020.
One way to temper these effects is by recycling. Items collected Saturday will be sorted into their respective categories and taken to a recycling center by Compucycle Logics. The organization responsibly recycles electronic waste while ridding the devices of hazardous materials.
The event works with the industrial companies Ascend Performance Materials, BASF, Brazoria County, Chevron Phillips Chemical, Dow Chemical, Freeport LNG, MEGlobal, Olin Corp. and Phillips. If Payne’s prediction of an above-average turnout holds true, he is prepared.
“The petrochemical company I’m working with has told me that if the money for the event isn’t enough, they’ll find a way to get us more,” Payne said
Amy Tasto, president of Keep Brazoria County Beautiful, said she does whatever possible to protect the earth.
“I try to keep as much out of landfills as possible," she said. ”I also buy products that are environmentally conscious. It’s important for citizens of this world because it creates a collective pride and helps everyone live in a better place.”
In addition to the annual electronics recycling event, the county tosses out other toxic waste to prevent it from going to landfills and leaking into groundwater.
“Every month, the Brazoria County Environmental Center opens to collect residents’ old paints, oils and pesticides, where they are recycled,” Tasto said.
