LAKE JACKSON
Even at its fundraiser, Brazoria County Dream Center’s leaders couldn’t get away from serving others.
Board President Joe Shoemaker joined those dishing out fajitas as the nonprofit hosted a Cinco de Mayo-themed luncheon at the Doris Williams Civic Center, its first fundraising event since before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It also gave out heaping servings of gratitude.
Dream Center founder and CEO Terri Willis thanked the roughly 200 guests, and the organization’s sponsors and volunteers. Without them, the center could not have provided so much to the community in the past year as the need grew in the aftermath of the pandemic and rising inflation.
Kristina and Jordan Booth earned special recognition from the center for their dedication to the center and its cause.
Kristina Booth received the Community Impact Award after volunteering with the Dream Center for more than 12 years. She often stays late to make sure the needs of the Backpack Buddies program are met. The program provides a backpack full of nutritional food and snacks for children who otherwise might go hungry to take home from school over the weekend.
Jordan Booth dedicated himself to fulfilling wish lists for Dream Gifts, the Dream Center’s Christmas program, going above and beyond for the children, Willis said. Jordan received the “Difference Maker” award.
“When Kristina and I were working, we’d stay late into the evening and Jordan would bring us dinner and then stay and fill backpacks,” Williams said. “He even went and got as many blue Takis as he could for one girl, because that’s what she had on her list.”
Julie Engelking, Danny Massey, Allison Jasso and Karla Christman accepted the Dream Center Volunteer Group of the Year Award for Brazosport ISD, which contributed more than 1,500 volunteer hours last year.
Christman, Brazosport ISD’s public relations director, is a big supporter of the Backpack Buddies program as she sees the need for it, she said. Students who show signs are referred to the Dream Center, which will discreetly provide students with any food they may need, Christman said.
“The backpacks, they just blend in, and that’s the beautiful thing,” she said. “A child who needs one, could quietly pick one up and go.”
Students who are in the Backpack Buddies program are never announced in an effort to keep the identity confidential, Christman said.
“We’ve had some students who didn’t want to even pick up the backpacks cause they’re embarrassed, and we then call the parents and have the parent pick it up discreetly,” she said.
Since 2022, volunteers have donated more than 21,572 hours to the Dream Center, which is equivalent to almost 10 full-time employees, Willis said.
In addition to addressing food insecurity, homelessness and financial struggles of local families, the Dream Center is a medical partner with Community Health Network. The Dream Center Integrated Health Center offers in-person case from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. plus virtual care until 9 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends.
“Our commitment is to this county, and to uplift, support and shape public communities,” CHN’s Ezreal Garcia said. “This is our commitment to ensuring those that want and need access to health services receive it.”
Brazosport College President Vincent Solis discussed poverty and the struggles low-income families experience, a situation he grew up in, he said. The aftermath of financial hardship and food insecurity sticks with you forever, he said.
“When you see that daily, those things stay with you and shape who you are as a human being,” Solis said.
Proceeds from the luncheon will allow the center to fund operations for a few weeks, board Vice President Chris Rees said.
“It costs about $40,000 a month to keep our building running, and with all of y’all here contributing we’re able to raise about $20,000,” he said.
