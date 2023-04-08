ANGLETON — Worrying signs in the national economy of a slowdown and possibly a recession are not as significant in the Houston region, an economist told area business leaders, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t at risk.
Among the significant risks is the effect rising oil prices will have across the economy, Patrick Jankowski, senior vice president of research at the Greater Houston Partnership said at a Brazoria County Economic Development Alliance luncheon. Of the last seven U.S. recessions, oil has been a factor in three of them.
However, the region’s ability to withstand the perils created by the volatile energy markets has increased in recent years as oil and gas now accounts for only 8 percent of the Houston area’s economy, he said.
Where Houston could be hurt is in the rental markets, Jankowski said. Remote work implemented during the COVID pandemic has companies rethinking how much office space they need, which is putting a dent in the commercial real estate market, he said.
“When firms are renewing their leases, they’re renewing their leases but if they had 100,000 square feet they’re renewing at only 80,000 square feet,” he said. “So the office buildings are not generating the same amount of rents they had been, and they’re valued at the same rates, so when the loans come up for renewal, the banks say, ‘We can’t renew it unless you put some more money up front.”
That has led some firms to decide to walk away from the loans and surrender the buildings, Jankowski said. The result will be a lot of bad loans banks will have to absorb and cause banks to pull back on lending.
“If the banks pull back on lending, that means there’s less money to make new investment, less money for hiring, less money to purchase new inventory,” he said. “That plus the higher interest rates, that’s where the threat to the economy is.”
Rental housing also faces difficulties with apartment capacity exceeding what will be needed, even with the slowing single-family housing market.
“We’re on track to absorb less than 8,000 units this year,” Jankowski said. “Right now, we have 22,000 apartment units under construction. So the multifamily market is being overbuilt.”
Most economic data for the nine-county Houston region, which includes Brazoria County, remains positive, he said. That includes auto sales rebounding to 2017 levels, no major layoff announcements, the second-best job growth among major metro areas since the pandemic and jobless claims remaining relatively flat, all of which demonstrate short-term confidence in the economy’s direction.
Should the country slip into recession — a possibility but by no means a certainty, according to Jankowski — people need to remember the normal state of the economy is expansion.
“You get caught up thinking ‘recession, recession, recession’ and you think of it like a chronic illness, something you’re going to have to live with the rest of your life,” he said. “Really, a recession is like a bad case of poison ivy. It’s very uncomfortable, but give it a little time, you’ll get over it.”
Much of the strength is coming in the service sectors, Jankowski said. Sluggish wholesale sales, particularly in food and retail, raise concerns about the industrial and manufacturing side, he said.
What people shouldn’t worry about is the banking sector, he said. Of the major bank failures that have made headlines this year, all can be traced to bad decisions by management, Jankowski said.
In the case of Silicon Valley Bank, for example, nearly half of its holdings were in the tech sector, a recipe for problems when that sector began to struggle. It also was heavily invested in long-term bonds, and when the run on deposits began, it had to sell them at a loss.
Other factors included the bank not having a chief risk officer until the beginning of this year despite being advised to get one, having its executive leadership spread across the country and lacking a communication strategy that could have quelled the nerves of customers and investors.
And while political arguments are volleyed over the reason for SVB’s failures, the cause actually is fairly clear, Jankowski said.
“Management was stupid,” he said.
Silvergate and Signature were too heavily invested in crypto, a financial system Jankowski likened to a Ponzi scheme, and Credit Suisse has been dogged by corruption issues for several years.
