AUSTIN — An unanimously passed supplemental spending bill introduced by Senate Finance Committee Chairwoman Joan Huffman of Houston might have some local ramifications.
Senate Bill 30, which allocates $11.8 billion from the $32.7 billion surplus in the current state budget, includes funding that will benefit Brazoria County historical sites but not money to cover the local match for the area’s coastal storm barrier.
The Levi Jordan Plantation State Historical Site will receive $5 million for land acquisition and further development of its visitor center, while $500,000 is earmarked for maintenance and improvements to Fort Velasco in Surfside Beach, Huffman said.
Jordan Plantation, located along the roads between Sweeny and Brazoria on FM 521, is newly renovated and primarily focused on excavation of the site to research the living conditions of the slaves who inhabited the grounds.
Fort Velasco, the small, circular palisade from early in the conflict between Mexico and Texas, stood in modern-day Surfside Beach, where many locals have been working to bring the site to the forefront of scholarship regarding the Texas Revolution.
One area that remains in question is $400 million in flood mitigation spending, with no specific projects identified for that share of the supplemental spending bill. It will not go to the Velasco Drainage District to meet its obligation for the Freeport portion of the massive storm protection barrier.
Currently, the Velasco Drainage District is locked in a legislative battle with an unelected taxing entity created by Gov. Gregg Abbott, the Gulf Coast Protection District. The VDD opted out of joining the district when asked, citing concerns over a number of factors they deemed questionable. This included a lack of representation for the area, a lack of direct accountability as an appointed entity and questionable fund distribution, which they believed would lead to a lot more money leaving Brazoria than coming back.
Following this, however, the district found itself holding the bag to the tune of over $240 million as they say officials favoring Abbott’s creation squeezed them by going back on the Texas General Land Office’s an agreement to cover the district’s portion of a deal with the Army Corps of Engineers for the Freeport Project.
“Currently, in both the House and Senate appropriations bills, funding for the VDD is not a contemplated use of the $400 million for flood mitigation,” Huffman said in an emailed response. “However, members representing Brazoria County in both houses are working diligently with local officials and stakeholders to resolve this issue. I will continue to work with my legislative colleagues and local officials to improve storm and flood protection for the residents in Brazoria County.”
About a quarter of the supplemental spending bill addresses issues resulting from the ice storm that rocked the state in February 2021, causing electrical outages and price spikes for large swaths of Texas. The average customer in the northern regions of the state are still paying an additional $240 a year on their electric bills to cover those spikes.
The bill includes $3.86 billion “intended to pay aggregate customer rate relief charges,” Huffman said, but it doesn’t specify exactly how that would be done. Separate legislation is needed for the allocation to take effect, Huffman said.
SB 30 also includes $2.9 billion to plug gaps in Medicaid funding and $1 billion for the Employee Retirement System offset costs associated with Texas’ $14 billion in unfunded pension liabilities for state employees, The Texas Tribune reported. Another $600 million for school safety measures, $100 million for a first round of pay raises for state employees and $100 million for Texas Parks and Wildlife are other allocations in the bill.
Similar legislation in the House, filed by House Appropriations Chair Greg Bonnen, R-Friendswood, includes many but not all of the same provision as Huffman’s Senate version. The committee voted 23-3 Thursday to favorably send its substitute version of SB 30 to the House floor for consideration.
