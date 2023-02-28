AUSTIN — Brazoria County residents and representatives gathered to mingle and share stories at the Hyatt Regency near the State Capitol during a laid-back reception after a day of sessions with state agencies addressed the county’s concerns.
In jeans and boots, Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta looked at ease among the crowd as he took a moment to talk about the Texas Department of Transportation session he sat in on Monday.
The session included discussions about the work on Highway 36, the extension of the Brazoria County Expressway, segment B-1 of the grand parkway, the upcoming construction of the super twos — which are passing lanes between Angleton and Alvin — and when Highway 35 will be expanded into a four-land divided highway, he said.
While a lot of the work to be done is well into the future, Sebesta is pushing to get things done faster, he said.
“TxDot has been a very good partner for the county, so I was very pleased,” Sebesta said of the dialogue.
Community leaders including Greater Mount Zion Church Pastor Roland Hendricks came to support issues that affect his congregation and the organizations he is a part of, including the Brazosport College Board of Regents and TDECU board, he said.
Hendricks felt called to attend the event as a way to show support for issues important to the people he serves, he said.
“We’re here to let them know that these issues are very important, whether it’s property taxes, health care, you name it,” Hendricks said.
Putting faces to the names of the people in the Parks and Wildlife Department and the General Land Office was appreciated by Pct. 1 Constable David Thacker, he said.
Thacker, who sits on the Harvest for the Hungry board, says he discussed possible grants and aid for the organization along with other grants that were open to applications from the county.
City officials including Clute City Manager CJ Snipes spoke to members of the county’s legislative delegation about some of the city’s concerns with extraterritorial jurisdictions and some upcoming mandates that could affect the county, he said.
“I have to say I was very impressed with Sen. Huffman’s staff and Rep. Vasut’s responsiveness and understanding of our issues and our concerns,” Snipes said. “We had a very good and, I think, productive conversation with both of their offices and feel very confident in their ability to represent us adequately.”
President and CEO of the Brazosport Area Chamber of Commerce Sandra Shaw was glad to see so many people in attendance, she said.
Her husband, Wayne Shaw, was the founder of Brazoria County Day, which is celebrating its 50th year. He will be honored today in the House and Senate as state legislators acknowledge the anniversary celebration.
It’s important to let the Legislature know what the county’s issues are, Shaw said. It doesn’t hurt that the popular shrimp boil scheduled for this evening entices lots of people to participate, she said.
“It’s probably the most well-known and well-liked theme day in Austin,” Shaw said.
Excited for the upcoming celebration, Sen. Mayes Middleton expressed his delight in seeing so many in attendance as well. A freshman senator, Middleton is new to representing Brazoria County.
“It’s great seeing everyone back home from the community,” he said. “I don’t think it’s expressed enough how important it is for everyone to see people are here because they care about the issues that they’re coming to Austin to advocate for versus the lobbyists who get paid to be here.”
Today’s Brazoria County Day activities include a breakfast at which all four members of the county delegation will speak, a performance by the Brazosport College Music Department in the Rotunda and the “World’s Largest Shrimp Cocktail” at its new location, Branch Park Pavilion at Mueller Park.
