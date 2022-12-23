As a severe cold front bore down on Brazoria County, residents did the same Thursday afternoon, running into stores with limited or no support of the products they sought to prepare for the weather conditions.
Robert Jones went to Home Depot in Lake Jackson to buy items to safeguard his pipes, but found there was nothing left Thursday afternoon and he had to go all the way to Houston to find supplies, he said.
Calm and hopeful attitudes toward the freeze were common around Brazosport.
“Man says one thing and God says something else, you hear me? You can prepare yourself for the worst and it don’t be as bad as they say it’s going to be,” Jones said. “The way that I’m going to prepare myself is I’m going to get everything I need to make sure my house is right, and then, I’m going to go to sleep and let God do his thing. Alright God, it’s your turn, if you show up show out.”
It wasn’t a big deal to Charles Hurst outside of Lake Hardware and Lumber in Clute, who said he lived for a while in North Texas, where the cold snaps are more frequent.
“This isn’t something normal to us down here,” Hurst said. “A lot of the stores are running out of things and that’s from people that are not prepared and they’re just in panic mode right now.”
They shouldn’t have been caught by surprise. Forecasters had been warning residents for a week the subfreezing temperatures were heading into the region.
“Everything is going according to plan,” meteorologist Wendy Wong at the National Weather Service said of the front’s expected arrival on the coast by Thursday evening.
Some customers admitted to last-minute shopping for the cold snap, remembering the history freeze of February 2021.
“I’m getting my generator ready just in case the lights go out,” Luis Longoria said outside Lowe’s, where he bought duct tape to help protect his pipes. “The last freeze we didn’t have a generator, so we froze our butts off in the house. It was kind of rough. After that we bought a generator. Toward the end of the freeze when we didn’t have power, we just huddled up. We were like that for about six hours. We were just trying to get body heat.”
Because work kept him busy, Longoria was just getting the opportunity to get what he needed Thursday, he said.
Lake Hardware saw its supplies of pipe insulation, faucet covers, heat lamps and water heater covers depleted by the afternoon.
“We have lots of heaters, but everything else we are out of and not going to be getting any more until next week,” store manager Ricki Docking said. “There’s still a lot of customers coming in and looking, but there is not much we can offer them at this time.
“Right now, if you’re waiting to come in and the wind shifts this afternoon at 3 o’clock, you’re going to be out of luck, unfortunately.” he said.
The store prepared by ordering boxes of 32 pipe insulation that arrived last week, but they were gone in a day and a half, Docking said.
“There are a lot of people out there who are ready for it,” he said.
People were preparing their pets and plants, too, Docking said. He planned to go home and cover his plants, and although he was worried he’d lose some, they always come back, he said.
Andrew and April Foston were walking into Lowe’s for their pet.
“That’s our baby,” April Foston said. “He likes to stay outside a lot, so we’re trying to see if we can find a bigger heater and an outdoor heater for our dog.”
The couple is being more proactive after their experience during the 2021 freeze, Andrew Foston said.
“It has been a lot colder than how it was last year, but I don’t think the power will go out again,” he said. “We’re worried about our dog right now. We’re really prepared because we have had a generator now for four years. We have had one just in case, but some people don’t have the financial means to prepare.”
