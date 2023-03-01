BRAZORIA — Janice Stahl delivers her point about the dangers of fentanyl by emptying a pink sweetener packet into the palm of her hand.
If the amount poured out were fentanyl, it would be enough to kill 800 people, she said.
“That is a very big, powerful thing when you see Sweet-N-Low poured into your hand because you think that’s not very much until you realize how many people it can actually kill,” Stahl said.
Stahl will lead a forum at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Victory Church, 208 Lazy Lane in Brazoria, to educate people about the deadly drug and how to administer naloxone, an overdose antidote distributed under the brand name NARCAN.
Parents especially could have their eyes opened by the information presented at the forum, Stahl said.
“You’ll learn how it’s purchased by our children because our young are more targeted than anybody,” Stahl said. “The new projected deaths are 14 and below because they’re starting to experiment.
“You’ll learn the emojis they use to purchase these. The apps that they go on to purchase the drugs, and parents will learn that these get delivered right to their front doors.”
Fentanyl is being put in vapes, and marijuana is being laced with it, she said. She also will have photos of actual fentanyl labs and said Brazoria County has some in its boundaries.
While Brazoria County’s rate of drug overdose deaths is slightly below the state’s and less than half the national number, data shows, it is not immune to the fentanyl crisis. It is just not as obvious here, Stahl said.
“Brazoria County is better at covering it up, not talking about, not putting true numbers out,” she said. “The numbers are not calculated correctly all over the United States.”
Galveston County has the second-highest overdose rate in the state at 200 per 100,000 residents, according to state data, and authorities recently discovered a fentanyl lab in Houston operating behind the facade of a rental car business.
The death of a man in a restaurant restroom in Galveston opened that county’s eyes to the problem and pushed it to be more realistic with its reporting, Stahl said. Similarly, her son’s death from a drug overdose pushed her into advocacy.
Travis Moy was a 40-year-old father of two daughters who had his drink spiked with fentanyl at a Katy bar, Stahl told the Galveston County Daily News. He died quickly, she said.
Two milligrams of fentanyl, which is equal to 15 grains of table salt, could be a lethal dose, according to the DEA. It is 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine, the CDC reports.
“He never did drugs,” Stahl said. “He was at a pub, and they spiked his drink, and they left him to die.”
The NARCAN training will include a demonstration of how to administer it and information about how the overdose victim will react to receiving the antidote.
Thursday’s program also will feature testimonials from other mothers who have lost children to overdose and someone revived by NARCAN to speak at the forum. She believes their stories will help break down the belief among many people that such tragedies can’t happen to them.
“We’ve got to end that stigma,” Stahl said. “That’s something as an advocate, and as a mother myself not knowing and thinking the exact same thing, I never thought this would happen to my family. Getting out there and I have been pulling mothers out of the woodwork here in Brazoria County that never talked about it, that wouldn’t talk about.
“People judge so much that it makes people afraid to talk about things. If they didn’t judge so much and look at people so harshly because some of these people and a lot of people who have died … a lot of them are not drug addicts, but the parents are still scared to talk about it because people judge them.”
The event is open to the public. For information, call Stahl at 903-830-5040.
