BRAZORIA — City Council took steps to clean up their town and their code books.
Citing a need to adopt codes in line with state standards and a threatened rise in residents’ insurance premiums without action, the City Council approved an update in the city’s building codes under the recommendation of Building Official Jason Ellison.
“We really needed to do this for many reasons,” Ellison said. “No. 1 was to get more in line with the state, with a lot of their requirements. A lot of the windstorm construction codes are 2018, which the Texas Department of Insurance has adopted.”
The vast majority of the updates were to the 2018 version of the codes, which will apply to new construction. Existing structures are not technically grandfathered in, Ellison said, but do fall under a different series of codes to correspond to their construction dates, provided they do not undergo large amounts of rebuilding, remodeling or a change in use.
The ordinance included the adoption of the 2018 International Building Code and Residential Code, as well as the 2018 plumbing, mechanical and maintenance International Codes. The exceptions were the 2020 National Electrical Code as published by the National Fire Protection Association and the 2012 Texas Accessibility Standards as published by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations.
The previous codes were a mix of different regulations from different years, Ellison said, including a plumbing code dating to 1997. Others hailed from 2006 and 2012.
As for residents, the code updates could mean a lower insurance rate, because it creates a better score under the International Organization for Standardization, which is used by companies for pricing premiums.
“We recently had our ISO assessment for the building codes, and when they came in, you get most of the points if the building codes are within 10 years and we were way out of those categories and didn’t get as many points, so our total point count was very low, which put us at a nine rating — 10 is as low as you can go,” Ellison said.
Officials plan to resubmit with the new codes to improve the city’s scores to a four or five rating. Another thing Ellison says he’s doing to raise the rating is improving the city’s permitting process. His certification and status as a Master Code Professional should also help the city’s score, he said.
“Everybody’s updating them,” Mayor Phillip Ray said. “You’ve got to keep them within a few years, so it doesn’t affect the insurance rate.”
Other towns that have recently updated their codes include Danbury and Surfside Beach.
“Most of the builders are already following those codes. It’s just putting it in writing so we’re legal,” Ray said.
Also at the meeting, an ordinance was amended for the regulation of motor vehicle repair businesses. “Several” incidents prompted the change, which will require owners to “clean up the town a little bit,” Ray said.
“Basically what we were doing is, they can’t park on city right-of-way property and if they’re long-term, they have to be behind a fence,” he said.
