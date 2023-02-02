BRAZORIA — The city is seeking a $200,000 grant to replace its outdated police radio system.
“It’s basically a matter of life and death,” Mayor Phillip Ray said. “Our radio systems are at the end of life. It needs to be replaced as soon as possible.”
The State Homeland Security Grant would be allocated by the Houston-Galveston Area Council, he said. Council approved applying for the funding last week.
The council also approved its eighth and final payment on the Elevated Storage Tank Rehab Project. The $60,660 paid CFG Industries to complete the project.
CFG began working on the tank in May 2022, giving it a new coat of paint, refurbishment and repairing the metal on the inside. Certificates of obligation, a form of government-issued debt, paid for the work.
Initially set to be completed by Thanksgiving, frequent fog during the last few months interrupted the progress and forced workers to wait until the afternoon to work.
“Both our tanks have been rehabbed and brought up to date ,and we’re good to go,” Ray said. “Our water system is back operating like it should.”
Although the city does not have groundwater wells, the tank will help improve the amount of water the town can store, he said.
Also during the Jan. 26 meeting, council had a town hall meeting to discuss updating its building codes.
The city currently operates under the 2012 codes, but in order to meet state regulations, it must adopt a code that falls within the last five years. The city has the option to adopt either a 2018 or 2021 set of building codes.
Council wants to understand what it is agreeing to if the city adopts the 2021 standards instead of 2018, Ray said. Should they choose to adopt the 2018 codes, they will face the same situation again in the next couple of years.
The wording in a presentation by Building Official Jason Ellison makes it seem as though the codes will automatically update as they come out, but Ray says he wants to know when the updates happen and what they’ve agreed to first.
No action came from the workshop. Council members asked Ellison to provide more information at their next meeting, Ray said.
“We just asked him to come back with more information so we could explain to the citizens what the changes are,” Ray said. “We’re trying to encourage businesses to come to town, but if we throw some things out there that add $50,000 to a business coming into town, is it wise for us to do that? I want to know what we’re passing before we pass it.”
