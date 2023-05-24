FREEPORT
It’s fitting that CTE, the term educational groups use for Career and Technical Education, is the mirror of ETC. For many years, the kind of skills and training that are focused on in CTE were taken for granted, treated as an afterthought as schools narrowed their focus gradually to standardized testing, usually for STEM fields, to secure funding.
Now, schools find themselves facing what’s been termed by people like commentator Mike Rowe as a skills gap. Companies often struggle to find workers in the trades and they’re looking to school districts like Brazosport ISD to help catch up.
The district broke ground Monday on the new CTE building at Brazosport High School to do just that and help students who are looking to go right into a career after graduation. Brazosport ISD Superintendent Danny Massey said the district recognized schooling no longer meant just academics, but real-world experiences and practical skills.
“Today we gather together for the official launching of building our state-of-the-art CTE facility, funded through the 2019 bond,” said Jessie Jennings, executive director of the Brazosport ISD Education Foundation and Alternative Resources.
Brazosport’s new CTE facility is part of the $267 million issue that passed overwhelmingly in 2019. It provided money to improve or replace a number of the district’s facilities, including the new Brazoswood High School building that’s approaching the end of its first year of use.
Jennings helmed the event and helped wipe down chairs for the audience gathered south of the baseball field, who crossed their fingers that the gentle rain coming down would go away before the ceremony.
Board members, local officials and industry representatives came out with umbrellas to brave the weather and be part of the commemoration. Fortunately, the precipitation paused just in time.
Massey said he’d been asked if the groundbreaking should be moved inside and he had faith it wouldn’t be necessary.
“I said, ‘No way! Don’t you know Mr. Boone, long-time principal of Brazosport High School, always used to go up and down the school hallways saying, ‘Always remember, students, the sun always shines on Brazosport High School,’ so we knew it was going to stop right at 9:30,” Massey said.
Massey ran through a lengthy list of the many, many specialties for which the building would be used to train students. They included manufacturing, machinery and welding, robotics, animal science and other agricultural studies, carpentry, culinary arts, multimedia, entrepreneurship, health care sciences and teacher training.
“This occasion marks a significant milestone in our commitment to providing exceptional educational opportunities and preparing our students for successful futures,” he said. “In a rapidly evolving world, it has become crucial to equip our students with the necessary skills and knowledge to thrive in an ever-changing job market. We recognize that the demands of the 21st century require a different approach to education.”
He also advocated for the instructors who will be teaching students in the new facility, which is aiming for a ribbon-cutting as of next year.
Internships, apprenticeships and mentorships are three other ways students will be able to step into self-sufficient careers faster through the center if they decide pursuing a traditional four-year college degree isn’t the right move for them.
“Our new Career and Technical Education building will serve as a hub for innovation, fostering creativity, collaboration and hands-on learning,” Massey said. “This building represents a powerful collaboration between the school district and local industry partners and the community.”
Brazosport ISD Resource Development Coordinator Aaron Ennis then thanked those industry leaders for their role.
“In early February of 2021, BISD launched our CTE Major Giving campaign. The campaign’s mission has been the partner with local organizations and create investment opportunities to benefit the students, staff and programs associated with career and technical education within BISD,” Ennis said.
With a $5 million goal, the district surpassed it and the campaign total stands at $5.9 million, Ennis said, singling out Dow Chemical, Freeport LNG and BASF as three organizations who provided large gifts, along with 10 contractor organizations.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.