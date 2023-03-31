CLUTE — The district will not cut teacher salaries as it considers how it will address an $11 million shortfall, which the district blames on insufficient state funding and not mismanagement by the board.
Instead, it intends to continue its practice of giving annual raises, Chief Financial Officer Rebecca Kelley said during a presentation about the budget. Kelley provided a snapshot and things for trustees to consider in advance of her formal presentation next month, but the board took no action.
Salary increases up to 3 percent are planned for the teaching staff, which will cost an added $2.3 million to $3.3 million, she said. It’s also the district’s goal not to lay off any staff, eliminating positions through attrition, Kelley said.
With expected enrollment increases not materializing — the district has about 1,000 fewer students than in 2014 — Brazosport ISD is receiving about $6 million less from the state while adding more teachers at a cost of $5.2 million, Kelley said.
A list of how to offset the imbalance contains about 50 items, including having fewer administrative and staff positions, stipend reductions, program changes and cuts to discretionary spending.
The considerations include leaving vacant administrative positions unfilled that could result in more than $684,000 in savings, shuffling teaching staff to fill vacant spots based on student-to-teacher ratio, which will save about $1.2 million. Eliminating extra-duty stipends and overtime pay could result in another $1.2 million in savings, according to Kelley’s presentation.
About $800,000 can be saved by reducing discretionary spending, which would include some staff training.
The decision to consolidate Elisabet Ney Elementary and Velasco Elementary will save a little more than $1 million, and reducing the number of behavior specialists will cut about $800,000 from the payroll.
Other program changes being considered including having fewer teachers for the SEARCH gifted and talented programs for the elementary grades, taking away two athletic trainer positions and using licensed vocational nurses instead of registered nurses for the nursing positions. All told, those changes would account for $2.4 million in savings, Kelley said.
The district spends $12.5 million to meet the Special Education and School Safety needs alone, but only receives a fraction of that in funding from the state, Kelley said.
“We’re not getting adequate money,” Trustee Scott Schwertner said. “If you close those two major gaps, the budget would be more balanced. Safety is what it is. Legally we are required to educate all students. We’ll continue to do that.”
The behavioral specialist positions will be replaced by adding assistant principals to elementary campuses, a change explained by Chief Human Resources Officer Kristi Kershner. Lower campuses now have one assistant principal for every 600 students, and that will be changed to one for every 300.
The change is in response to a survey of school administrators seeking their input on which positions they saw as needed, The results showed a preference for assistant principals over behavioral specialists because they could take over some of the principals’ responsibilities.
The board approved the additional assistant principals. Some of the positions will be filled by administrators at Ney and Velasco elementaries, which will close at year’s end, while three will have to be added at a cost of $225,000 a year, Kershner said.
Trustees then voted to reduce the behavior specialist force. Since the behavioral specialists are all certified teachers and many have their administrator certification, the goal is to move them to other positions in the district, Kelley said.
Brazosport ISD is committed to making sure no one loses their jobs, even if they have to carry the positions for a year, Kelley said.
The loss of behavioral specialists saddened one parent, who told the board her child had benefited greatly from theirs. Trustee Scott Schwertner acknowledged the invaluable work of the specialists.
“The supports are valuable, but when you’re in a situation like this, you have to reduce spending,” Kelley said.
