CLUTE — Brazosport ISD has decided to pause its decision to take away the roles of four Gifted and Talented teachers as designated under its current program. The district has also decided to retain the two librarian positions in the high schools.
“Due to the increased questions related to the delivery of services, we believe it is important to pause any immediate action and extend an opportunity to engage more stakeholders feedback to help ensure that quality programming continues to serve our students,” according to a statement released by Superintendent Danny Massey.
The district will still move forward with its plan to transfer students from Velasco Elementary in Freeport and Elisabet Ney Elementary in Lake Jackson to other campuses, Massey said.
“No one is losing their job,” he said. “We’re evaluating our positions, but we’re committed to our employees to ensure the budgetary changes are done through attrition.”
Beginning next year, Ney Elementary pre-kindergarteners will attend the elementary campuses they are zoned to, Massey said. Ney has been a pre-K campus since the opening of the new Lake Jackson schools built with the 2014 bond.
“We have building capacity at Roberts Elementary, Beutel Elementary and Brannen Elementary to educate our pre-k students there also,” he said. “No staff will lose their jobs due to the consolidation.”
The new elementary schools were built with an expectation that student enrollment would increase due to housing development and other factors, Massey said.
“We have not seen an increase in enrollment in the last eight years,” he said. “So we have plenty of space in those elementaries to also educate our pre-k students.”
Velasco Elementary educates third- and fourth-graders, and they will join the fifth- and sixth-grade students at Lanier Middle School. The campuses are about 100 feet apart and there is plenty of space at Lanier to educate all four grade levels, Massey said.
The consolidations will save the district about $1 million. The district has not determined what will happen to either closed campus, he said.
“The pre-k teachers that are at Ney right now will move with the students to the three campuses,” Massey said. “And then the third- and fourth-grade teachers that are at Velasco right now, they’ll move over with the third- and fourth-grade students about 100 yards away … so we’re not increasing the class-size ratio for elementary students.”
Twelve years ago when he was elected to the board, the district was in a much dire position with a $12 million deficit that they have worked hard to balance, Board President Mason Howard said.
There have been a lot of great things that have happened since then, and it is because the board has been fiscally responsible, he said.
The decision by the Legislature to eliminate the Chapter 313 economic development agreements for school districts, along with declining enrollment, challenges Brazosport ISD to follow a formula for funding and greatly impacted the budget, Howard said.
“We’re having to make changes that, quite honestly, we don’t even want to make,” he said. “It’s the reality that you have a budget and you have to live with it.”
Howard likened the district’s situation to those of a household budget. When there are unexpected expenses, there are items that cannot go unpaid for and that requires adjusting other parts of the budget in a way that delivers the least amount of damage or loss of quality of life.
And there’s no perfect answer, he said.
“All of the board members who are there have one goal in mind and that’s what’s best for the kids,” Howard said. “I understand when parents — or any group — are concerned about their kid, because when my kids were in school, I was concerned about my kids. But as board members, we’re responsible for all 11,500 kids and so we have to make decisions of what’s best for all of them.”
