CLUTE
For many, the extent of their German language knowledge is limited to “Gesundheit,” used to wish good health to a person who has just sneezed.
The students of the German Success Program at Brazoswood High have an extensive understanding of the culture and language, which earned them first place in several categories at the state competition.
Although not a widely known event, the German competition in Texas is a prominent activity for these students. Morgann Swenson is the teacher overseeing the German program. She helped lead her students to Houstonfest, one of the three regional competitions across Texas, which also includes Winterfest and Sprachfest.
“It’s kind of small and a lot of people don’t know about it, but there’s actually a large involvement in the Houston area,” Swenson said.
Impressively, every student in the program placed within top five of their categories at the competition.
“We mostly do folk dancing, but other events include poetry, music, and guitar competitions,” student Gosha Krasovski said. Krasovski won first place in both categories of timed writing in German and German culture.
At Houstonfest on Feb. 4, the team placed first in dance and music, and within the top five for logo design, culture and Einzeltanz, a type of German dance.
Student John Newton earned a scholarship for placing in the top five in three events at the competition.
The students then traveled Feb. 25 to Texas State University, where they competed at the more rigorous state level.
“We bused out there, where we got to spend the night. It was really fun,” Veronika Reznichoenko said. “We practiced dance in yoga rooms, went to eat, and a lot of memories were made.”
Of the 713 students entered in the statewide competition, the Brazoswood students won first place for poetry, timed writing and music, and second place for Einzeltanz.
Jay Cee Eudy, president of the German student organization, does couples dancing with Newton.
“We learn a completely different dance from the group dance,” Eudy said.
Students Reznichenko and Alexia Heil played the guitar together and sang in German, winning first place for that category.
“We put in a lot of work — we’ve met Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays. A lot of time and effort goes into this,” Reznichenko said. “None of this would be possible without teacher Swenson.”
“We then made an album,” she went on. “It has many of our pictures, and we got third place for the club album.”
The state competition is the last of the year, but the students now are preparing for the German Heritage Festival in Tomball and will be a fun event for the students to enjoy that features dancing and music. The Brazoswood students will participate in the folk dancing event, and watch students from all across the state perform in various events.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.