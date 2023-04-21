CLUTE
Brazoswood students impressed Houston Rodeo barbecue pit judges, who gave the group first-place awards in safety, execution and overall best of show.
Welding instructor Michael Strobel gave the students the parameters for the project designed by engineers from the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Industrial Craft Competition Committee.
All 10 schools that entered the competition designed the same project and are graded against each other on how well the project is built, how well they keep up with their schedule estimate, their time tracker and their safety documents, which are all reviewed by the judges, Strobel said.
The students in his Welding 1 classes did the work based on principles of fabrication from the class, he said.
The finished project is a large 6-by-8-foot barbecue skid smoker with two lights connected to solar panels for night cooking attached above it.
Eleventh-grade student Trajan Mumford listed some of the many materials that went into building the project which included coat metal, conduit and electrical wiring.
“They gave us two big pipes, they gave us grid, phalanges to attach on the end,” junior Sherman Wade said. “Basically what went into this project was a lot of welding, a lot of grinding, some electrical work and some pipefitting.”
The students broke into groups and each group worked on a secondary task each day, junior Josiah Brinkley said.
The most challenging part of the project was fitting the parts together per the design’s specific details, junior Grady Gragert said.
Piping was the hardest, junior Courtney Homniok said.
The students started the project in late September and ran very close to missing the completion deadline, finishing up in the second week of February, Strobel said.
“I had no clue what I was doing when I first started,” Wade said. “Mr. Strobel helped me read the drawings.”
The first thing they had to figure out was the estimated schedule, Homniok said.
“The schedule is based on the certain days we had, and those certain days would tell us which task we had to do on those days,” junior Adrian Hernandez said. “If we had to push back, we’d have to adjust the schedule. If we got a little far ahead, we could move on.”
It was challenging because changes had to be made when mistakes happened, he said.
It was all of the students’ first time attending the competition but they were proud to represent Brazoswood High, they said.
“Getting in front of the judges, I was a little nervous, but at the same time I wanted to make a good impression,” Wade said.
The group presented their documentation and a slide show to the judges to demonstrate their work.
“I think we can all admit that we were kind of shocked because of our competitors, but we knew we could do it,” Brinkley said.
The students took home three trophies and were each presented with belt buckles for their best-in-show win.
The working process and the things they learned along the way were the most rewarding aspects of the project, senior Edgar Leyba said.
Several of the students agreed the recognition they received for their work could be beneficial to their futures. All of the students said they plan to pursue careers in the welding or fabrication industry.
The students donated the finished barbecue pit to the city of Lake Jackson.
“I’m just extremely proud of them,” Strobel said. “Honestly, the project couldn’t have been completed if they wouldn’t have put in all the time and effort and the willingness to learn. There’s a lot of new things they learned this year throughout the project. They’re outstanding. They really stepped up to the plate when it mattered.”
