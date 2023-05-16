CLUTE — When Brazoswood High School Principal Rita Pintavalle heard the drum line marching through the halls, joined by cheerleaders, the Brazoswood Belles, staff and students, she didn’t miss a beat. Instead of watching the parade pass her by, she jumped right into the procession.
When it reached the cafeteria, the reason for the ruckus awaited her arrival.
Pintavalle is one of the newest members of the Jostens Renaissance Hall of Fame, an honor reserved for educators who go above and beyond for their students and staff and make a significant impact in the schools. Phil Campbell, himself a hall of fame member, presented her award.
The recognition is much-deserved Brazoswood Student Council Adviser Stephanie Jess said.
“Mrs. Pintavalle does so much for our students and staff. She goes above and beyond to ensure we have a positive culture and has many things in place to help our students succeed,” Jess said. “She keeps her door open for students and staff to come in to talk to her when needed.”
As Brazoswood’s principal, Pintavalle has led her staff to achieve numerous accolades, including the National Capturing Kids Hearts Showcase Campus distinction, a Platinum Level Jostens Renaissance Award and multiple Texas Education Agency distinctions.
“Rita is the epitome of what it means to be in the Jostens Renaissance Hall of Fame,” Campbell said. “Her passion, pride and enthusiasm for her staff and her kids shines through in everything she does. The world of education is unequivocally better because of her impact and she is beyond deserving of this incredible honor.”
The Jostens honor joins other accolades Pintavalle has collected, including Region XI Principal of the Year, Brazosport ISD Secondary Principal of the Year, H-E-B Excellence in Education top 25 semifinalist and the Lifetime PTA Contribution Award.
Having served in various capacities, including teacher, coach, athletics coordinator, assistant principal, school board member, principal, director of discipline and grants, Pintavalle has amassed extensive experience in the field of education. She has also been an adjunct facilitator for renowned institutions such as Arkansas State University and the American College of Education.
Pintavalle emphasized the importance of building relationships and familiarizing oneself with the campus culture to establish a strong connection with staff members. She firmly believes in intertwining high academic expectations with genuine care and nurturing relationships, empowering the next generation of leaders, she said.
“Leading people is guiding them through their strengths and finding the hidden talent that makes each one on the team a great asset,” Pintavalle said.
By creating an environment that values both academic excellence and personal growth, Pintavalle aims to prepare students to become capable and compassionate leaders of the future.
“You can’t lead people if you don’t understand them, so getting to know a staff and the campus culture is needed in a leadership role,” Pintavalle said.
Another recent honor Pintavalle received is being named among the Top 50 Women Leaders of Houston for 2023, a list curated by Women We Admire. This recognition celebrates women leaders from various fields, including business, entertainment, sports, motherhood, medicine and law.
