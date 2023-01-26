CLUTE
If you, like many people, think “Grease” is the word, then Brazoswood High School is the place to be.
The 1971 stage musical, adapted to film in 1978, tells the stories of students in the Rydell High class of 1959, including lead characters Danny and Sandy, who unexpectedly find themselves in the same school after a summer romance.
It will be the first musical produced in the expansive auditorium of the newly opened Brazoswood High building.
The fact the title is one that’s still known 50 years after its first performance — far longer than the timespan between the musical’s setting and its inception — is not a coincidence, Director Katie LaFave said.
“I think in celebrating the new theater space opening, doing something nostalgic is a very fun connection to that,” LaFave said. “It’s pretty, I think, universal. We also had a great group of kids to do this with this year.”
About 15 crew members and 30 cast members will be putting on the musical, including juniors Jaxon Tracy as Danny and Clara Furriol Perez as his put-upon love interest Sandy.
Tracy came to the material as a long-time fan of the film.
“I feel like I joined this whole show because I really loved ‘Grease,’” he said. “I loved watching it growing up and having the chance to do this show live for a bunch of people and make them happy with theater is something I love doing.”
Daniel Zamora, who plays fellow T-Bird Kenickie, said he jumped into the production due to a combination of an appreciation for theater and a sense of loyalty to LaFave.
“I’ve been with Ms. LaFave for a really long time, so obviously any production that she’s doing, I’m immediately going to jump the gun and audition,” Zamora said with a chuckle.
Perez, on the other hand, had very little experience with musical theater growing up in Spain. While attending the school as an exchange student, she didn’t want to waste what could be her only opportunity to give it a try.
“I remember during the audition, I was shaking so bad, but I was like, ‘I have to do it or I won’t do it ever,’” Perez said.
In addition to the student talent on stage, Brazoswood is using a student choreographer with senior Madison Unger. She has been dancing since she was 2 and doing musicals since she was in junior high, when she began participating in community theater.
“It’s been a lot of fun. Challenging, but a lot of fun,” Unger said.
The students auditioned in November and, not counting a two-week break for Christmas, have put together the show over about five weeks.
The cast began doing serious rehearsals after Thanksgiving, with the new space offering unique challenges and advantages.
“We were all so used to working in a small, little black box space last year, so this is a huge expansion,” LaFave said. “We’ve gotten to learn all the new toys throughout the production, which is really fun. This show in particular has been a really good way for us to learn our space, which is really great.”
It will not be the first production for the department in the new school — a presentation of “Alice in Wonderland” in the fall took place in the school’s smaller space — or the first performance in the auditorium. The theater department paid attention to those earlier efforts to learn everything it could about the new system before tackling a full-blown production.
“We actually had the ‘Grand Ol’ Christmas Show’ here in December. We weren’t affiliated with that, but we had students working it,” LaFave said. “We got to be there to help and see so that was a really great experience.”
Some of the new elements the crew have been figuring out are the light and sound boards, Technical Director Rachel Brooks said. She provided instruction to the crew, which picked up and carried the show from there, including fixing problems as they’ve arisen.
“They’ve been able to handle it so far. They’ve taken initiative and that’s really amazing to see,” Brooks said. “The kids learned how to work on the fly.
The stage’s fly system — the series of ropes, pulleys and weights that are used to quickly move curtains, scenery and other props that get changed as part of a show — is Brooks’ favorite part of the new set-up, she said.
While it doesn’t get a full workout from ‘Grease,’ Brooks said having the ability to learn the ropes, in a very literal sense, was a great opportunity, especially considering the needs for safety training.
“I think, if I’m completely honest, I love the Black Box, but there’s something about having a fly system and being able to play with the audience’s suspension of disbelief and pulling things in and out,” she said.
For the cast, there are a number of reasons they enjoy putting on a show, starting with the sheer joy of performance.
“I love singing. That’s the thing I enjoy the most. Actually, I’m just so happy doing it that I smile all the time, even when I shouldn’t smile,” Perez said.
Zamora sees it as a chance to build his professional acumen and turn the show into a learning experience for stagecraft and character-building. For Tracy, it’s finding the connections with the cast and crew that come from the energy of putting song and dance together.
One they all agree on is that it’s hard work. When severe weather canceled Tuesday’s rehearsal, many of them took the opportunity to just plain take a rest, with Zamora saying he was asleep before 9 p.m.
“The people that like sports, I’m like, ‘Why would you do that? You get exhausted.’ This is the same,” Perez said with a laugh.
There will be more well-known plays to establish the program after Sunday, with plans for “Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead” in the spring and “The Crucible” next fall. Neither has much in common with “Grease.”
“‘Grease’ really wraps up American culture,” LaFave said. “I think ‘Grease’ is really such a sentimental and nostalgic show that people really feel something for it.”
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. today through Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday in the Brazoswood High School Auditorium. Tickets can be purchased at www.vancoevents.com/us/events/landing?eid+28539 for $15.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.