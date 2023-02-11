CLUTE — The father of a 17-year-old Brazoswood High School student with autism is unhappy the girl has been charged with assaulting the vice principal during a reported “extreme mental episode.”
Just before noon Feb.1, campus police were dispatched to the third floor of the high school where the officer witnessed an assistant principal physically engaged with a student, according to a probable cause affidavit filed by Brazosport ISD Police Officer David McGrath. The administrator had radioed officers “due to a student fighting him,” McGrath wrote.
“Affiant observed the suspect have both of her hands grasped onto the shirt of the AP near the throat area,” McGrath said in the affidavit. “Affiant gave verbal commands to release the AP but she refused.”
From there, McGrath removed the student’s hand from the male assistant principal and tried to restrain her, but she resisted, according to the affidavit. Three other officers joined McGrath and were able to bring her under control and placed her under arrest.
“Suspect was acting abnormal from her regular behavior and affiant recognized signs of an extreme mental episode,” the affidavit reads.
The girl is charged with resisting arrest, search or transport, a misdemeanor, and assault on a public servant, a third-degree felony. The Facts is not publishing the name of the student or her father to protect the girl’s medical privacy.
Brazosport ISD Superintendent Danny Massey declined to comment about the incident, citing student confidentiality and legal circumstances.
The girl’s father faulted the assistant principal for the situation escalating during the autistic episode, which resulted in his daughter spending three days in the Brazoria County jail while the family arranged the $14,000 bond for her release.
The father said his daughter has been diagnosed as autistic, bipolar and schizophrenic since the age of 7, and school officials were aware of her special needs accommodations. An incident involving his daughter and another girl led to the episode, he said.
“There was an altercation where her food was thrown away. And then the girl who took her food away took her spot. Bear in mind this is an autistic child,” he said. “This girl then proceeded to tell her to … get out of here and was tossing trash at her. In the video that the school has, she reaches for the girl and the principal stops her.”
His daughter is using the BEST route — the behavioral emotional support team — and has has a plan in place outlining the course staff should take in the event of an episode, the father said.
The plan the staff, school, parents and student have agreed is to allow his daughter to go for a walk to calm down in the event she gets angry, mad, lost or confused, the father said. That’s what she chose to do at the time of the incident, he said.
He disputes the story told by the assistant principal. The statement the assistant principal gave to police could not be released to The Facts because is it part of an open case, Brazoria County District Attorney Tom Selleck said.
“…She’s never gotten violent with anybody at school,” the father said. “What my daughter’s side of the story is, and what the police’s side of the story is match up except for one thing. They say my daughter assaulted him first.”
The incident and extended stay in the county jail has left his daughter traumatized, he said.
“An autistic child doesn’t know they’re resisting arrest,” he said. “I don’t want to defame anybody until I know what’s going on. Right now, all I did was bond my child out.”
Since his daughter has been at Brazoswood High, she’s had some difficulties, but she’s only five months away from graduation and that is in jeopardy now because of this incident, the father said. She has not attended school since the incident, he said.
