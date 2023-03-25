CLUTE
Although there were no golden buzzers to press and confetti didn’t rain down from the rafters after the winning number, the BWood’s Got Talent Show was quite an entertaining night for the audience.
Spectators packed the Brazoswood High School Auditorium to watch the returning show. A variety of acts performed on stage in the show hosted by members of the Brazoswood High’s Student Council along with co-host choir director Ruben Perez.
“Since our freshman year, everyone has wanted a talent show, so we just did it,” student council president Gracie Price said. “We haven’t had one since 2018, and we think it went great.”
The judges panel consisted of Sports Clip owner Shannon Whitley, Assistant Superintendent Jay Whitehead, and two Brazosport ISD board trustees, Scott Schwertner, and Joe Rinehart.
Many of the performances were musical starting out with a soulful rendition of Stephen Sanchez’s song “Until I Found You,” performed by Barret Robison and Kyrie Morgan.
Teachers Anthony Livoti and Misty Hankinson presented a skit representing real life student-teacher interaction in the classroom that just happened to be followed with a Glee-like interlude of the song “I Won’t Be Silenced.”
Student Ruby Sanchez sang her heart out and afterwards Mason Hall-Tipp filled the room with laughter with his take on sad comedy. Lacy Stansel sounded operatic singing Taylor Swift’s song “Safe and Sound” and the crowd erupted in applause as she finished the emotional melody.
Waylon Walker conducted his interpretation of Smeagol from “Lord of the Rings” during a monologue mimicking the character’s voice. Robin Turell fascinated the audience by performing an original song on the ukulele.
During the final half of the show, Jackson Thorn performed a yo-yo act, the German Folk Dance team showed off their steps, and Brazoswood teacher Chris McLeod performed an emotional guitar piece with a hilarious twist that left the crowd roaring.
The big finale was a performance by Brazoswood hometown student celebrity rapper KazIKE and his friend Riley Wallace. Not only did they receive a standing ovation but also a demand for an encore.
The auditorium seats shook from the overwhelming amount of excitement and engagement among the crowd.
After all the acts had performed, student council president Gracie Price came out to announce that mobile voting would take place for the Audience Choice winner, while the judge’s picks would be announced after.
As the students and teachers made their final bow the cheers, from the audience could have been heard from the streets. There was no room for stage fright behind the lights.
It was important for the student council to express their gratitude to everyone who participated, Price said.
Coming in third place were Barret and Kyrie and second-place winner was Robin Turell.
As a result of the mobile voting, Lacy Stansel was chosen as the Audience Choice winner, taking home a trophy as her prize. She would like to thank everyone who voted for her, she said.
Taking home first prize, unsurprisingly, was the musical duo of KazIKE and Riley Wallace. These two stayed after the show to sign autographs and take pictures with their adoring fans.
“I’ve got two albums out on all music platforms, you can follow me there.” KazIKE said. “If you ever want me to perform for y’all just come ask me, I’m not as scary as I look.”
