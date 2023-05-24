ANGLETON — A study of broadband internet services in Brazoria County found price and a lack of options to be the biggest complaints among those with service, but the survey also showed gaps in areas of the county where conventional internet service isn’t even an option.
The survey results by Houston-based Cobb Fendley, commissioned by the county, were shared Tuesday with Brazoria County commissioners. They showed residents largely satisfied with the service they have, the firm’s Jacob Triska said. Almost 1,400 total responses were received.
“The people who answered this survey, most of them had Comcast and AT&T, which is to be expected, but Sparklight and Btel were the next two highest providers in the area,” Triska said. “In summary, everyone feels what they currently have for those who did respond, everything is pretty good. The only issue they’re really dealing with is pricing.”
Half of Brazoria County addresses have access to copper-based internet service, 95 percent have access to coaxial cable service and about 61 percent have fiber availability, according to the study.
Almost a quarter do not have access to future-based internet service, putting them in the underserved and unserved categories by Federal Communication Commission standards, according to speed testing. That is important because it allows those areas to be upgraded using federal grant dollars, Triska said.
Copper, which is considered a previous generation level of service, is the only type available in most of the county’s more rural areas, he said.
To address those areas, Cobb Fendley created a preliminary engineering plan that would install 355 miles of new fiber infrastructure. The cost would be about $35 million, but Triska said stakeholders are interested in partnering in those upgrades.
“What we see is how to make it work among interested parties … if the county can help receive these federal funds that are coming and then using that with partners to build some infrastructure, then that is going to help interested parties come in and reach the areas in need more in the rural side of things.”
Cobb Fendley recommends the county start the process by going out for proposals to create a public-private partnership, Triska said. It also would give the county a better understanding of what potential partners already have in place and how they could move forward on expanding their services.
“In almost all of the stakeholder calls that we talked with, all of them already have plans to expand,” he said. “All of this could just be in time; a lot of these issues already could be fixed. The hard part of this is just waiting on this process.”
Three federal programs are available to help fund improvements to bring higher-level internet services to underserved areas, Triska said. The second round of a federal American Rescue Plan Act program will take place in the fall, while two other programs will open for applications in the summer or fall of 2024.
Commissioners didn’t make any pronouncements of what they will do with the study’s information, with County Judge Matt Sebesta saying he needed to consult with the county’s information technology director, Russell Webb.
“This is something I want to sit down after Russell gets a chance to digest so he can dumb it down to me so we can fully understand what we’ve got to deal with,” Sebesta said.
