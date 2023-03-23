CLUTE
Five young soloists have proven their superpower lies in their talent for music. The 2023 winners of the Whit Phillips Memorial Young Artist Competition musicians will show off their skills in the “Superheroes” themed concert April 1.
The sponsors of the competition are Howard and Betty Phillips ,who hold it in memory of their son, Whit, who won the Young Artist competition when he was 10, performing Vivaldi’s Violin Concerto.
The competition is open to musicians from kindergarten to high school seniors in Brazoria County with both senior and junior divisions. There are six categories — strings, brass, woodwinds, percussion, piano and voice, Competition Coordinator Audry Dunn said. The overall winner receives $1,000 and each category winner receives $100.
“We’re able to do this thanks to the generous donations of Howard and Betty Phillips,” Dunn said. “Without their support, we couldn’t do this … and because they’re putting in such an enormous amount of money for us to do this, it also allows us to have different categories. It used to be one winner and that just broke my heart because Brazoria County has so many talented musicians.”
Junior division winner in the strings category, violinist William Spencer, 12, found out about the competition last year when he attended the concert and his music teacher told him he could enter, he said.
Although he’ll be the youngest winner on stage, Spencer exudes confidence. He fell in love with playing the violin when his mother took him to the Houston Family Series at the Houston Symphony and he got to take part in an instrument petting zoo, he said.
Spencer will perform “La Folia,” written by composer Arcangelo Corelli, for his solo piece.
Taking home the grand prize of $1,000 are siblings Naomi, 13, and Grayson Vernor, 15, who will perform a piano duet of Mozart’s Concerto in E Flat Major 10 on two pianos.
“My mom introduced me to the piano because, at the time, Grayson was doing tae kwon do and I wanted an activity to do, so I decided to play the piano, because she brought it up,” Naomi Vernor said. “He quit tae kwon do recently afterward because he saw me playing piano and then he started a year after me.”
It didn’t take Grayson Vernor long to catch up to his sister’s skills and this will be his third year to perform in the competition show. It will be Naomi Vernor’s second time.
Both say they are not nervous to perform in front of a large audience because of their previous experiences on stage and in recitals for their piano teacher.
For 17-year-old bassoon player Layne Kotzur, who won the senior division in the winds category, the competition experience was a little nerve-wracking, he said.
“It was my first time actually performing my piece in front of a large audience, and it was also my first time in the audition process as well,” Kotzur said. “I was in the auditioning process and the doors opened and I saw a lot of people and I wasn’t expecting that. I thought it was just going to be a few of us and that’s why I was a little nervous.”
Kotzur plans to perform Vivaldi’s Concerto in E Minor.
It was important to make a good impression, said 17-year-old french horn player Nicholas Harrold, who took home the honor of senior division winner in the brass category.
“I always put pressure on myself,” Harrold said. “I already knew two of the judges previously and they’re pretty prestigious people so I was nervous to perform around them and put my best foot forward and do the best I can.”
It paid off and Harrold will play Gliere’s Concerto on the French horn.
“I just played my best. I didn’t really care if I did bad or did good. I just did my best,” Spencer said.
All of the winners expressed excitement for their upcoming performances. They are dedicated to the time it takes to prepare, which is an additional four hours of practice on top of their usual lessons, the Vernor siblings said.
The concert will feature performances with the winners and the Brazosport Symphony Orchestra with musical themes from the feature films “Superman,” “Gladiator” and “Batman.”
The show begins at 7:30 p.m. April 1 in The Clarion at Brazosport College, 500 College Blvd. Tickets are $30 for adults, $16 for students and $22 for seniors/veterans. To purchase tickets, go to bcfas.org or call 979-265-7661 for information.
