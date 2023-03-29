SWEENY
After spending so much time constructing a vertical barbecue pit for the Houston Rodeo and Livestock show, welding adviser Clint Smith said they thought they might have to break it out and use it.
First they need to get it back.
Smith said they should be hearing back from the rodeo about returning their project — built on a skid and complete with solar powered electrical wiring and piping for water — and heavy enough that he needed to be sure he had students there to help receive it.
As they wait, the Sweeny Ag Mech Tech team is celebrating what they see as a great finish for their first time entering in the event’s Industrial Craft Competition, receiving second place for a Reserve Safety Award and fourth place overall.
The school sought to enter last year’s competition, but Smith said the kids were held back by faculty changes that left their horizontal barbecue pit half-done. It wasn’t wasted, however, as he says the students were able to relay that experience into getting this year’s piece and complete it with time to spare.
“We got our materials the ninth of September and they picked it up the second week of March,” Smith said. “So five days a week — we worked a couple of Saturdays — but five days a week every week during that time, so it’s quite a rigid time schedule, but it is kid-led. I’m nothing more than an adviser in that project.”
Sophomore and Safety Manager Sophia Stevens was one of the students who came in early and often, not only working on it every day in class, but sometimes using her “Bulldog time” study hall to put in a little extra elbow grease.
“I worked on it every day, unless I was out sick. I think in total I missed maybe 12 days, and that was about it,” she said.
After putting together the kind of paperwork that would usually come from a professional endeavor — such as a bid and a timeline — they worked out everything they would need and the protocols for doing so safely. Smith, who has a background in construction and the larger Cypress-Fairbanks ISD, worked as an adviser, but he wasn’t the only one. Multiple students’ parents also lent their expertise.
“On the electrical side, a couple of the kids that were working on it, their parents have been doing that for years so they know a thing or two,” said junior Lyndsey Rodriguez, who managed the project.
The students managed to finish the pit with three weeks to spare before competition, Smith said. The project may have been done even faster, but there were some questions for the engineers, Rodriguez said.
“We used a little bit of everything. We used I-beams, we used angle iron, we had conduit, wiring for all the electrical, we had paint that we had to use, so it was quite a bit,” she said. “Our first real big upset that we had was that there were Request For Information forms sent in from another school that was about the base skid and we were delivered the wrong I-beams.”
Smith called the frustration regarding their questions and being given heavier materials than those needed a real-world learning experience.
Sweeny has been supportive of the industrial arts, especially given the town’s relationship with the Phillips 66 refinery and Chevron Phillips petrochemical plant nearby. While some of the students will undoubtedly look to them as a career, for others it’s just a good, common-sense skill to learn and a way to connect to the physical world.
“When you get that hands-on experience, it helps a lot because you’re able to understand how things go,” Rodriguez said.
Two ways in which Smith believes the Sweeny’s team entry was unique were its three female students — more than any other — and being the only school with a combined ag mechanics and welding program building their project. The other participating schools have dedicated welding programs allowing them two-hour blocks to work on their projects to Sweeny’s one.
“To say that our students were still able to hang with those programs that had significantly more time was an extra feather in their cap,” Smith said.
The team that built the pit consisted mostly of underclassmen when most of the projects are made up of juniors and seniors who can get college credit while still enrolled during their last two years.
Because of that, many of the students worked to their strengths.
“I can’t really weld that well, but I do know how to do electrical and all the other aspects that went into it,” Stevens said, noting she has learned a bit of welding after starting in Sweeny at the beginning of the year. “It is amazing. I love being here, I love this program.”
Smith expects the FFA to participate again next year after receiving an invitation from the rodeo, and he thinks they’ll do even better in 2024, he said.
“Alvin won it two years ago. Brazoswood won it this year. Our year is up next,” he said with a chuckle. “If they’re making this tour of Brazoria County, it’s only right.”
