ANGLETON — Learn about Texas history through bricks at the Brazoria County Historical Museum, kicking off Saturday with a family fun day.
“History In Bricks” is a new exhibit opening in the museum, bringing a fresh perspective to history through Legos, with historical buildings and sites built by the Brazos Bricks Club to be as accurate as possible.
“We’ve partnered with them, and I know that the exhibit touches a lot on Texas history, but it also talks about other areas of history as well, not just Texas, but the majority is Texas history,” Programs Manager Jennifer Caulkins said. “Then, of course, we have to have some fun things thrown in there, like a zoo and NASA and “Star Wars.”
One of the main focuses of the exhibit is Angleton and the many old buildings in the area, to highlight them and what they looked like decades ago. The exhibit also includes large builds of the Alamo, the Colosseum, the Kansas City Monument, battleships and more, some spanning to 6 or 7 feet in size.
“We’re calling it the Angleton MOC, which is an acronym for My Own Creations in the Lego world. The whole Angleton MOC is geared towards showing what downtown Angleton looked like in the 1935s and 1940s,” Brazos Bricks Club founder David Gautreaux said. “We’re hoping it goes over well as we’re doing a display of the museum itself in the era of 1935 to 1940, when the museum was still the courthouse and it was in its prime, and so the model of the museum itself is going to be the centerpiece of the whole exhibit.
“So what we’ve done, some of us as in builders, what we have done is built some of the older buildings in town there on Main Street, on Velasco Street. You know, like the old Robert Rice building, the old Patio building, which are two of the oldest buildings in town there.”
While in the months-long building process of the exhibit, a key piece of the project was ensuring everything was as accurate as possible, pulling from documents, records and pictures to get things right. Sometimes, the builders would go back and make tweaks when new information was found.
“Mr. Michael (Bailey) and Mr. Bruce (Taylor-Hille) have been very, very instrumental as far as getting us pictures and any kind of information we needed to get about the different stuff,” Gautreaux said. “It took Mr. Robert Rocat — Robert Rocat was the main engineer of that build — and it’s taken him months and months to get it built because every time he thought he had it right and he would find another picture, he would have to go back and make changes to it.”
The “History in Bricks” exhibit kickoff event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the county museum, 100 E. Cedar St. All are welcome to the free event, with many opportunities for kids and adults alike to learn about history as well as have fun. Among the activities is a scavenger hunt with Emmet from the “Lego Movie” for a chance for kids to win prizes.
“We’re going to have lots of fun things to do for kids of all ages. We’re going to have face-painting, Razmataz the Clown to do some entertainment. Snapology will be out, and they’ll be hosting some STEM Lego projects, so that’ll be real fun,” Caulkins said. “The Houston Brick Club is donating thousands of bricks for our use and so, we’re going to make a creation station. They’re sponsoring our creation station where kids can come, and even adults can come and just use all the bricks that we have and build whatever they can imagine, and we’ll have them on display that day.”
The exhibit also offers an opportunity for kids to learn about making large Lego builds. Builders will be at the kickoff to answer questions about the buildings and their builds for all who are interested.
“There’s a lot of science behind building these. There’s a lot of engineering. So it’s a very educational program,” Caulkins said. “It’s a good way to kind of get everybody involved and learn more about what we do here as a history organization and what you can do with Legos to create some of these historical landmarks or buildings.”
The exhibit will remain open for viewing through June 30. The museum is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, and admission is free with donations welcome.
