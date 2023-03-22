Citing out-of-date standards, two local communities updated their building codes to the International Building Code of 2018.
At its March 14 meeting, the Surfside City Council bumped the item up their agenda to speak to Building Official Josh Hart about what it would mean for local residents if they made the change.
“I’ve been in discussion with the building official on this particular agenda item and we’ve been talking about this for some time,” Councilman Jon Gerber said. “He wanted to start enforcing 2018 code some years back and I said from the audience, ‘Hey, can we please take our time in enforcing code,’ but time passes and code keeps changing.”
Hart put some council members at ease when he clarified the change would be only for projects going forward and existing structures would remain under the code in effect when the building or project was completed. The code from 2018 was described by Gerber as a “bare minimum” and that it wasn’t as extensive as the later code from 2021.
The code regulates commercial builds, Hart said, distributing copies to the council. The city already adopted the International Residential Code.
“The reason that I brought it up is that we permit everything out for residential using the IRC, but we have nothing to tell us how to permit out for commercial buildings,” Hart said. “From my position, to regulate these things, and I’m not sure of the legalities of all of that if something were to happen and we hadn’t adopted this.”
He also pointed out fire safety inspections have been demanded by health inspectors before they will do their contracted job. Freeport Fire Chief Chris Motley serves as the city’s main fire inspector.
“I want to give you guys an example of why this became of great importance,” Hart said. “The first inspection that Chris did, he immediately started pointing out deficiencies within the building — safety violations — and these were nothing extraordinary. They weren’t extraordinary measures. These were the bare minimum to keep people safe during a fire, evacuating the premise and whatnot.”
Hart accompanied Motley and saw a lack of fire barriers between floors, locked doors that blocked fire exits and other issues, he said.
“What I want to clarify is, we’re sitting here in 2023. I think this is definitely a good position for our city to go in, 100 percent on that. What I want to make sure is, all the existing buildings, including the City Hall, the police department, the EMS building, the restaurants, the convenience stores — that this doesn’t retroactively apply backwards. That this is for, once it’s adopted, that we have to follow it on all new constructions — residential, commercial or whatever?” Councilman Bob Petty asked, receiving an affirmative from Hart.
However, if more than 50 percent of a current structure — based on appraised value — is remodeled, the entire structure would have to be adopted to current code, but otherwise it did not apply to existing structures.
The council approved the update unanimously, with Councilman Sean Robertson saying he appreciated the flexibility the council had to alter the code — if it needed to — at a later date.
“It seems to me that we just need to get caught up. It’s not necessarily any conflict that’s new so we want to research it and feel like we’re doing the right thing for the community,” Robertson said. “I certainly feel that it is. It’s the code that we need to adopt. The state has urged the cities to do so and we’ve just been kind of playing in a gray area and getting away with it.”
Gerber asked that council come back with modifications within the next three months to personalize the codes to Surfside.
When Danbury City Council meet March 16, it also had improvements on their mind, not only adopting the 2018 edition of the International Building Code, but the International Property Maintenance Code, the International Fire Code and the 2020 edition of the National Electric Code, as prompted by their City Attorney, an office filled by the firm of Olson and Olson.
“The ones that the city had in our ordinances that we referenced were very dated,” Mayor Sue Powell said. “We had to just bring them up to a more current code status. I think the fire code that was listed in our ordinance was 1987.”
The decision was made to update the ordinances all at once, Powell said, and the decision had come about purely independently of Surfside’s update, to the best of her knowledge.
So why use the 2018 edition of the IBC? “I believe that’s the latest code that we had available,” Powell said.
The code will be enforced in Danbury by building inspectors from a company named BBG, which is contracted by the city. Violations will be referred to the police department for compliance. Like Surfside, it will only apply to new projects, such as remodels or builds.
