LAKE JACKSON — The city could see a surge of retail and restaurant development behind the H-E-B shopping center if Lake Jackson City Council approves the developer’s public parking request.
Jesse Carroll with Elite Retail Services requested his company be allowed to relocate parking used for the adjoining baseball fields from the property they purchased off Circle Way. He also asked City Council during its meeting Monday to allow the relocated parking, which will be along the street, to count toward the city’s required number of spaces.
The existing parking lot would be converted to green space and the baseball field backstops moved there, Carroll said.
The Lake Jackson-based construction company, a national general contractor specializing in retail and commercial building, is attempting to into project development, and the proposed building would be its first move into that line of business, Carroll said.
Elite Retail recently purchased a 1.6-acre lot off Center Way behind Quick Lane Tire and Auto. It proposes putting a two-story, multi-use building with retail space on the bottom and offices on the second floor, including the company’s new headquarters. The building also would include a two-story restaurant with a patio top that can accommodate 200 to 250 people, Carroll said.
“The challenge we run into is parking,” he said. “What we’re asking is if we could develop the public parking down here and that would get us really close to not having a delta (or gap.)”
The plan would benefit the city by providing centralized parking for the park space being gifted to the city by TDECU as part of its agreement to build a new member center, the baseball fields and commercial improvements in the area.
Turning the current parking area into space will require a water detention study, which the company is will to pay for if council commits to the development, Carroll said.
The major concern for the city is the impact on drainage, City Manager Modesto Mundo said. When the residential portion of the area was built, drainage plans sent the water north, but Carroll’s development would direct it southward.
“My thoughts were this was probably a no-can-do, due to losing parkway,” Mundo said. “But then we had a discussion of repurposing or relocating the parking where there was no net loss of parkway.”
Carroll’s proposal includes allowing the parking for public use and creating a cross-access agreement with the city.
“We’ve never done a cross-access with the private (sector),” City Attorney Sherri Russell said. “So are you planning on paying for the swap, putting in the green and putting in the parking lot? Because it has to be something special. We don’t normally do this.”
Carroll confirmed his company would agree to the cross-access as well as address any issues with drainage, he said.
Based on city ordinances, Elite would be required to create 188 parking spaces for the development. The total square footage available for can accommodate only 162 spaces, according to the agenda packet. The restaurant increases the parking requirements considerably, Carroll said.
The Planning Commission is hesitant to put more concrete where it’s unnecessary, Modesto said.
He suggested having the Planning Commission review the request to look at the possibility of blending the ratio of required parking spaces for businesses versus restaurants, which could reduce the number of required spaces.
“The way people shop has changed,” Mayor Gerald Roznovsky said. “A lot of our parking designs back in the day depended on people lining up at the mall to do Christmas shopping. People don’t do that anymore and so there’s less and less demand for physical parking spaces.”
Roznovsky encouraged Carroll to look at his potential clients to help calculate if an adjustment on the blend could be made so that it would require less ground to be covered with concrete, he said.
“I really put it on the agenda for just some guidance and no decision tonight,” Modesto said. “The blended issue on discussion is really in the Planning realm.”
Roznovsky also would like to hear from the Parks Department and the community for their thoughts, he said.
“You don’t have a definite ‘no’ from us is what we’re saying,” Roznovsky said.
In other business, council decided to cancel its agreement with Omkar Developers for the Azalea Road extension, citing the cost to the city would actually be well under the budgeted $750,000 and it is in the city’s best interest for the road to be city property.
The city also extended its lease terms with the SPCA. The new 20-year agreement would defer the organization’s lease payments of $1,000 per month until after the city has moved out of the shelter on Canna Lane upon the completion of the planned new animal intake facility. This agreement will allow the SPCA to begin the design planning process to expand and update the facility.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.