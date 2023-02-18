WILD PEACH — Almost three years ago, Janice Russell watched the Texas Department of Transportation demolish the building that she and her husband, Jerry Russell, built for their business, Switzerland Air.
For 40 years, the couple ran their business out of that building. When the kids came home from school, they took naps on mats beside her desk. Janice Russell’s mom helped her stain and varnish the cabinets inside. Within minutes, 40 years of memories were a heap of rubble. The removal was part of the state’s plans to widen Highway 36 to help people fleeing hurricanes.
“I sat there and watched them tear it down and cried. It was a home away from home,” Russell said.
Russell’s husband, Jerry, died in June 2019. Today, she runs the business from its new home at 211 N. Brooks St. in Brazoria.
The widening of the highway has been talked about for 20 years, and finally, in January, the heavy equipment, safety barriers and the dirt work began.
The Texas Department of Transportation is widening Highway 36 from Port Freeport to Highway 59. The current highway is four lanes, and construction will widen that to include a center turn lane. The highway department estimates the project will be finished in Brazoria County at the end of 2025.
The former parking lot in front of the Knights of Columbus Hall is gone, replaced by a wide swath of dirt — or mud if it’s been raining. A small driveway at the south end of the property is marked by stakes and leads around to a new parking lot on the north side of the building.
The hall is run by the Knights of Columbus Council 8548. Treasurer Luis Garza said the council began readying for the inevitable 15 years ago.
“We were going to be proactive, be ready for it when it actually does come,” he said.
The council paid an engineering firm to assess the site and draw up plans for a new parking lot away from the highway. Then the council began negotiating with the highway department to sell the right of way and get bids to construct the new parking lot.
“It was a long, long process,” Garza said. The process was so long — five years — that the council worked with three different highway department contractors before the final paperwork was signed.
The new parking lot was poured about six months ago. The relatively new digital marquee is now safe in the storage shed, waiting for the highway to be finished. Garza said a backhoe operator left his bucket up and yanked the internet cable right off a pole. Luckily, someone stopped him before the cable ripped out of the building, he said.
All the construction around the hall has generated renewed interest in renting the facility, Garza said. The council has been renovating the hall, painting the dark wood paneling white, and installing crown molding and three chandeliers.
“We’ve known about it for so long, we’re just kind of happy that it’s finally started,” Garza said.
Further north on the opposite side of the highway is Goolsby Water Well Service, at 20823 N. Highway 36. Kacey Gragert said their business has noticed some internet and power outages, but nothing longer than 30 minutes.
“We have our own private road that customers can use. It’s not bothering our side as much as the other side,” she said. “They’re tearing down residences and business — D&S Handy Way, Switzerland Air and the telephone company had a building there also.”
Gragert said she is curious to know if the state is plugging the water wells left behind when the homes and businesses are demolished. She said the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality regulate abandoned wells and a report must be filed for each one.
Goolsby’s has not been contacted to plug the now-abandoned wells, Gragert said.
“That affects the water supply of Brazoria County,” she said. “When those wells are open, they expose Brazoria County’s water supply to contamination. It has been brought up in the groundwater meetings.”
A call to the Brazoria County Conservation District was not returned late last week.
The next building to be reduced to rubble will be the Greater St. Paul Baptist Church at 21050 N. Highway 36. The congregation celebrated 102 years at that address in October, but four months later, they spent a weekend moving everything out of the building in preparation for demolition.
“It’s a sad situation pretty much for me because my great-granddaddy, Mathis Fields, donated that spot of land to put the church there,” said William Davis, chairman of the Deacon Board. “My mamma and me and all my children have been baptized there. It was the center point of our community.”
The church will keep meeting for early services at Hall Chapel at 301 Liberty in Old Town Brazoria, while they prepare to build at 4012 CR 355.
“It’s going to be a sad day, but we’ve got to live with it,” he said.
Transportation Department Public Information Officer Danny Perez said the contractor and the area office are still evaluating when the church will be demolished.
“At this time we do not have a firm date to provide,” he said.
The highway department invites the public to a community meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday at the West Columbia Civic Center, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Representatives from the department and its contractor, Webber, LLC, will be available to answer questions and will have maps to share.
To see timely updates about the project, including road closure information, visit www.houstontranstar.org/construction. Scroll down to “SH-36 in Brazoria County” for status updates.
