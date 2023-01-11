LAKE JACKSON — Brazosport Water Authority officials hope to be back in production today.
A supply water line break at the facility’s fence line caused the water plant to be shut down Monday.
After an attempt at repairs included a pipe replacement that fell short by an inch hindered progress, a crew successfully fixed the problem about 10 p.m. Monday, BWA General Manager Ronnie Woodruff said.
“We started pressurizing and flushing the system around 10:15 last night. We are still under boil water notice,” he said Tuesday afternoon.
Crews collected samples to take to the Brazoria County Health Department lab in Angleton that they intended to submit for testing before the close of day Tuesday, Woodruff said.
“Once we get those results back, if they all pass, we will then request to TCEQ to allow us to rescind the boil water notice,” he said.
Freeport, Brazoria, Dow Chemical and two state prison units opted to implement a boil water notice for their residents, Woodruff said. Freeport issued its order Tuesday morning, contradicting information provided to The Facts that the order had been implemented the night before.
“While we hoped our reserves would last through this situation, unfortunately, they did not,” Freeport City Manager Tim Kelty said. “As they got down to about a third of our reserves available, we decided to go ahead and start taking BWA water at about 10 o’clock this morning. About 9 o’clock, we sent out notice that at 10 o’clock we would be under that boil notice advisory and it will remain in effect until we get the green light from BWA that the advisory is lifted.”
BWA crews worked until midnight and returned about 5 a.m. Tuesday, Woodruff said. They’re doing everything they can as quickly as possible, he said.
“Naturally, myself and all the employees really care about the welfare of our communities. We know this is trying and putting people in a situation we would not want them to be in,” Woodruff said. “Normally, we can minimize it or have it to just a certain part of a system. This, unfortunately, happened at our main discharge center at the plant and there wasn’t a way to isolate it.”
