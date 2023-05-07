CBISD — Incumbent James Broussard will keep his spot on the school board after defeating competitor Savannah Stewart in the Position 5 race by 113 votes.

Broussard earned 590 votes, or 55.30 percent to Stewart’s 477 votes, or 44.70 percent, according to the final, unofficial results from the Brazoria County Elections Office.

Broussard has served one term as a trustee. he has three children in the district and disagrees with his wife who wants to keep their children in C-BISD.

At a recent candidate forum held in Brazoria, Broussard was vocal about his desire to see campus police officers inside the schools.

Stewart, 35, lives in West Columbia with her husband, Sean and their three boys.

She cites her management experience and being a member of numerous teams throughout her life as teaching her that one person cannot get a job done, she said.

All results are unofficial until votes are canvassed.

Clara Tyler is a reporter for The Facts. Contact her 979-237-0152.

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.