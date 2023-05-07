C-BISD seeing no changes in school board CLARA TYLER clara.tyler@thefacts.com May 7, 2023 May 7, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CBISD — Incumbent James Broussard will keep his spot on the school board after defeating competitor Savannah Stewart in the Position 5 race by 113 votes.Broussard earned 590 votes, or 55.30 percent to Stewart’s 477 votes, or 44.70 percent, according to the final, unofficial results from the Brazoria County Elections Office.Broussard has served one term as a trustee. he has three children in the district and disagrees with his wife who wants to keep their children in C-BISD.At a recent candidate forum held in Brazoria, Broussard was vocal about his desire to see campus police officers inside the schools.Stewart, 35, lives in West Columbia with her husband, Sean and their three boys.She cites her management experience and being a member of numerous teams throughout her life as teaching her that one person cannot get a job done, she said.All results are unofficial until votes are canvassed. Clara Tyler is a reporter for The Facts. Contact her 979-237-0152. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Add an entry as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Today's e-Edition Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesAnti-tax group to push for class-action suit against Brazoria County appraisalsTejano artist returns to play for home countyWharton man missing after swimming with friends at Surfside BeachMan attempts suicide in vehicleBusiness hopes to build 2-story mixed-use building in Lake Jackson8 Wildcats celebrate decisions to play college footballFederal court dismisses election fraud lawsuit against Brazoria County officialsBrazoria sells little red cabooseFlight of the paramedics: Air ambulance makes Angleton move permanentAngleton suspect found hiding in attic, police say Images CommentedANOTHER VIEWPOINT: Clean energy helps keeps Texas lights on (4)Michael Ramirez toon for April 15, 2023 (3)Brazoria County tax appraisals jump after state says they were too low (3)Jeff Stahler toon for April 11, 2023 (2)Nigerian Americans Seek Co-Sponsors for H.Res.82 and Advocate for the Persecuted in Nigeria (1)Glow-In-The-Dark Easter Egg Hunt (1)Texas Senate passes school library bill (1)GALLERY: District 26-4A Track and Field Championship meet Day 2 (1)COMMENTARY: SNAP work requirements don’t actually get more people working (1)Office Space: Former Intermedics campus gets rehabbed (1)Letter To The Editor for April 18, 2023 (1)School-choice fight isn't over, Abbott says (1)Angleton sends track athletes to area (1)City and Port negotiations may be close to compromise in Freeport (1)Weber tries again on school bills (1)Our Viewpoint: 10 Commandments display in classrooms will not lessen danger (1) Brazos Monthly Gulf Coast Giants Business Honor Roll Honor Roll Submission Honor Roll Submission Click Here to Submit Nomination Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Obituaries Get a list of the day’s obituaries, delivered to your inbox every day. Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily headlines? Signup today! Brazos Monthly Receive updates on the latest issues of Brazos Monthly. Gulf Coast Giants Receive updates on the latest issues of Gulf Coast Giants. Pulse Magazine Receive updates on the latest issues of Pulse Magazine. Sports Updates Get the latest local and national sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. The Facts e-Edition Receive updates on the latest issue of The Facts. Today's Weather Receive the daily weather forecast and the weekly outlook in your inbox each morning. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Legal Notices 121918-C VOTING PRECINCT RFPs for Sebesta HOME-America Playground 110 Depository Final Floodplain Lone Star Bulletin
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.