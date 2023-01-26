WEST COLUMBIA — Columbia-Brazoria ISD is going full-bore to get its $79 million bond project done on time, which Superintendent Steven Galloway says is possible due to knowing what they wanted going into the election.
The district is dealing with several moving parts put into motion after voters approved the bond issue on the Nov. 8 ballot, Galloway said. The money will fully make over the existing Columbia High School complex, parts of which are 60 years old.
“Where we’re at right now — we have completed a few initial design meetings with our architect, so we’re working through that,” Galloway said. “We’re looking at the most efficient way to do demolition and construction on a campus while we’re still going to school there.”
The district intends to tear down about 80 percent of the campus and build a two-story educational building, create a new Career and Technical Education facility and build new structures for gyms and fine arts instruction.
The plan is to do this on the current Columbia High property.
“I think we’re getting close to something that’s going to allow us to be as efficient and timely as possible with our construction,” Galloway said.
Part of that is hiring a project manager to serve as a representative of the school district. At Tuesday night’s meeting, the board decided to bring on Vergel Gay and Associates from Houston for that purpose.
Gay and his team will be in charge of making sure the quality of the project and its construction are up to the district’s standards.
“We want to make sure when the plans are done, the walls are where they’re supposed to be, the elevation is what it’s supposed to be — those kinds of things,” Galloway said. “Vergel’s a very accomplished architect and supervisor. His experience is unquestionable.”
Separately, they’ve accepted proposals from firms to be the construction manager at risk. The board narrowed these down to three front-runners and will be meeting with Gay’s firm to go over the final decision-making process, which they hope to approve at their February meeting. The construction manager at risk oversees a project and negotiates a guaranteed maximum price, taking responsibility for any overages, should they occur.
The district hopes to have all the design work and contractors in place by the end of the year.
“We’re hoping to break ground sometime in the December time frame. We hope to have construction documents done sometime around August so that they can be put out for bid,” Galloway said.
After they get the documents in place, the district will look to set their guaranteed maximum price and sell the bonds.
