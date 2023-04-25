Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Tuesday
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Managing Weed in Forages: Virtual series at 6 p.m. every Tuesday for seven weeks at weed-control-pasture-hay.eventbrite.com. $10 per class; earn 1 CEU hour toward pesticide license renewal. Contact Jean Godwin at 979-864-1558 or jean.godwin@ag.tamu.edu.
Fun For All: 4 to 7 p.m. at Danbury Library, 1720 Main St. Gaming on the switch. Call 979-922-1905.
NeedleCrafters: 1 to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Crocheting and knitting. Call 979-415-2590.
Adult Not Your Normal Book Club: 6 to 7 p.m at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. A unique take on book clubs. Call 979-548-2567.
Fun-Timer’s Crafts and More: 2 p.m. at the Doris Williams Civic Center, 333 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Space is limited. Call 979-415-2600.
One on One Tech Help Hour: 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Pre-registration required. Call 979-415-2590.
Adult Book Club: 3 to 4 p.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Reading “To the Uttermost Ends of the Earth: The Epic Hunt for the South’s Most Feared Ship — and the Greatest Sea Battle of the Civil War,” by Phil Keith and Tom Clavin. Multiple formats available for most titles. Call 979-345-3394.
Preschool Story Time: 11 a.m. at Freeport Library, 401 N. Brazosport Blvd. Call 979-233-3622.
Recovery Program: 6 p.m. at The Rock Church, 540 S. Main St., Clute. For anyone struggling with hurt, pain, anger or addiction are welcome. Call 979.239.8497.
“Trailblazer of Heavens: Caroline Hershel” Planetarium Show: 7 p.m. at BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Members free, $5 nonmembers, and $3 children 12 and under. Call 979-265-7661.
Baby Signs and Rhymes: 10 a.m. at Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Sign language, lapsit rhymes and songs designed for ages 0-18 months. Call 979-864-1519.
Celebrate Recovery: 5:30 p.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 Highway 332 W., Lake Jackson. Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain or addiction. All welcome. Call 979-798-1580 or visit www.cornerstonecotn.org.
Spring Fling: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through May 7 at the Gulf Coast Bird Observatory Quintana sanctuaries, 814 N. Lamar, Quintana. Volunteers and staff provide local birding information, bird checklists, sell snacks, post the daily bird list on the whiteboard and help identify birds for novice birders. Call 979-480-0999 or visit gcbo.org.
People’s Choice Art Exhibit: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Brazosport Center for the Arts & Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Visitors will vote on their favorite works by Brazosport Art League members through May 6. Winners receive cash prizes. Call 979-265-7661.
Senior Citizen Yoga: 8:15 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 E. Highway 332. Call 979-415-2600.
Wednesday
Preschool Storytime: 10 to 11 a.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Adult DIY: 5 to 6 p.m. at Freeport Library, 401 N. Brazosport Blvd. Jewelry making. Call 979-233-3622.
Preschool Storytime: 11 a.m to noon at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Early Childhood Storytime: 11 a.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Join Ms. Katherine for stories, music, and fun. Best for Early Childhood ages 0-5. Call 979-265-4582.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Danbury Library, 1720 Main St. Call 979-922-1905.
Baby Bounce: 9:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Songs, rhymes, lapsits and early literacy for infants birth to 18 months. Call 979-415-2590.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 8:45 a.m. at American Legion Hall, 1021 N. Velasco St., Angleton. Support group for living a healthier, happier life. Call Sue Harris 979-848-6755.
Fun-Timer’s Game Day: 2 to 5 p.m. at Doris Williams Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E., Lake Jackson. Games provided or bring your favorite game and snack. Call 979-415-2600.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Movers and Shakers: 10:30 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-345-3394.
Spring Fling: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through May 7 at the Gulf Coast Bird Observatory Quintana sanctuaries, 814 N. Lamar, Quintana. Volunteers and staff provide local birding information, bird checklists, sell snacks, post the daily bird list on the whiteboard and help identify birds for novice birders. Call 979-480-0999 or visit gcbo.org.
People’s Choice Art Exhibit: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Brazosport Center for the Arts & Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Visitors will vote on their favorite works by Brazosport Art League members through May 6. Winners receive cash prizes. Call 979-265-7661.
Senior Citizen Yoga: 8:15 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 E. Highway 332. Call 979-415-2600.
Thursday
Non Profit Expo: 11 a.m. at The Springs Sycamore Hall, 1950 CR 220, Angleton. $35 at the door or $30 in advance; sponsor opportunities available. Event to showcase non-profit partners of the Angleton Chamber of Commerce. Call 979-849-6443.
Trifecta: 7 to 9 p.m. at Lake Jackson Historical Museum, 249 Circle Way. Enjoy live music and refreshments. Call Kim Freeman at 979-824-3725.
Teen Anime Club: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Anime-themed activities. Call 979-265-4582.
Tea & Talk Book Club Meeting: 1:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Discussing “The Fishermen and the Dragon” by Kirk Wallace Johnson. Call 979-415-2590.
Toddler Time: 10:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Angleton Movers and Shakers: 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-864-1519.
Movers and Shakers: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Brazoria Community Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-798-2372.
Gathering Place Social: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 219 N. Arcola, Angleton. Free, activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Call Janet Mallar at 713-303-3323 or Eva King at 979-665-5359.
Spring Fling: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through May 7 at the Gulf Coast Bird Observatory Quintana sanctuaries, 814 N. Lamar, Quintana.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.